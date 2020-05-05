LeBron James Announces Barack Obama Will Be A Part Of His Virtual Graduation Ceremony

LeBron James announced Tuesday that former president Barack Obama will take part in his virtual graduation ceremony for the class of 2020.

James is hosting a one-hour special to celebrate high school seniors across the nation whose graduations were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The special "Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020," will air on May 16 at 5 p.m. PT on ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC. It will also be shown on many social media and streaming sites.

James tweeted a promotion for the event Tuesday with a photo of a young Obama along with the words: "Most likely to inspire a generation."

Wrote James: "Class of 2020, I told you guys we are working on something special and we have an incredible update…THE GOAT @BarackObama!!! You all worked so hard the past four years and deserve the best commencement we can bring to you and your family. May 16 @GradTogether."

Obama confirmed his participation, tweeting, "I’ve always loved joining commencements––the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice. Even if we can’t get together in person this year, Michelle and I are excited to celebrate the nationwide Class of 2020 and recognize this milestone with you and your loved ones."

The special will also include cameos from Malala Yousafzai, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014, and soccer star Megan Rapinoe. It will feature musical acts Bad Bunny, the Jonas Brothers, Pharrell Williams and more.