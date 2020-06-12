LeBron James Calls Dave Chappelle 'My Friend, My Brother' After He Dropped New Special

In Dave Chappelle's new Netflix special, 8:46, the comedian criticizes Fox News' host Laura Ingraham for telling LeBron James to "shut up and dribble" two years ago.

"Let me tell you something about LeBron. This n---- was on the cover of Sports Illustrated when he was 17 years old and exceeded every expectation that they had for him," Chappelle said. "This business is treacherous. This is a good guy, LeBron. He's a family man and this, that and the other. He didn't let anyone down."

Chappelle added a joke at the end, saying he's so beloved that after he led the Cleveland Cavaliers to their first title in 2016, no one faulted him for choosing to join the Lakers in free agency in 2018.

"Came back to Ohio, won us a championship, and was like, 'I'm gonna move to L.A.,' and everyone in Ohio was like, n---- we understand," Chappelle said.

Chappelle further chastised Ingraham for dismissing James, saying, "This b---- told my friend to 'shut up and dribble.' My friend is the best at something. And this b---- is not the best at anything."

James reposted the special in an Instagram story and wrote, "My friend, my brother!!!" and "Love you man!!" adding emojis of four hearts and a fist.

After James voiced his opinion on President Donald Trump in 2018, telling Uninterrupted that he "doesn’t really give a f— about the people," Ingraham attacked James.

She called his comments “unintelligible” and “ungrammatical" on her show, saying, “It's always unwise to seek political advice from someone who gets paid $100 million a year to bounce a ball." She added that he should "shut up and dribble."

James and Ingraham had another run-in earlier this month after Ingraham defended Drew Brees for telling Yahoo Finance that he was staunchly against players kneeling during the national anthem -- a comment he later apologized for multiple times.

On her show, Ingraham said Brees is "allowed to have his view about what kneeling and the flag means to him."

James took to Twitter to call out the hypocrisy of her encouraging Brees to speak up about politics, while telling James to stick to sports.

"If you still haven’t figured out why the protesting is going on," James tweeted June 4, referencing widespread protests over the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man who died after white police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for over eight minutes in Minneapolis on May 25.

"Why we’re acting as we are is because we are simply F-N tired of this treatment right here! Can we break it down for you any simpler than this right here???? And to my people don’t worry I won’t stop until I see CHANGE!!!"