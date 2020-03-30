LeBron James Changes Routine And Decides To Work Out Sunday

LeBron James wore a “Won’t Stop” T-shirt for his latest workout, which happened to be on a day he normally takes off.

James doesn’t normally work out on Sundays, giving himself that day as a break. But he changed his routine after the NBA suspended the season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Mood all day!” James wrote on Instagram on Sunday. “I usually take Sunday’s (sic) off from training but F, what else I’m gone do!”

James posted videos of himself dancing in his home gym and appeared to be in great spirits during the statewide stay-home order.

Last week, James said that rest is not good for him on the Road Trippin’ podcast. He was having an MVP-caliber season and had led the Lakers to the second-best record in the NBA at 49-14 before the season came to a screeching halt on March 11.

"My body was like, 'Hey man, what the hell is going on? It's March 13th, you're getting ready for the playoffs, why are you shutting down right now?'" James said on the podcast. “And I was right there turning the corner. I felt like I was rounding third base, getting ready for the postseason. The rest factor is overly blown, especially when you're in the full swing of things."

The 35-year-old James was averaging 25.7 points and an NBA-best 10.6 assists a game before the season was postponed.

On Sunday, James jammed to Duke Deuce while working out. He showed himself standing on top of a medicine ball.

In another Instagram video, he shook his head and wrote the words: “won’t...ever....stop!”