AllLakers
Top Stories
News

LeBron James Changes Routine And Decides To Work Out Sunday

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James wore a “Won’t Stop” T-shirt for his latest workout, which happened to be on a day he normally takes off. 

James doesn’t normally work out on Sundays, giving himself that day as a break. But he changed his routine after the NBA suspended the season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“Mood all day!” James wrote on Instagram on Sunday. “I usually take Sunday’s (sic) off from training but F, what else I’m gone do!”

James posted videos of himself dancing in his home gym and appeared to be in great spirits during the statewide stay-home order. 

Last week, James said that rest is not good for him on the Road Trippin’ podcast. He was having an MVP-caliber season and had led the Lakers to the second-best record in the NBA at 49-14 before the season came to a screeching halt on March 11. 

"My body was like, 'Hey man, what the hell is going on? It's March 13th, you're getting ready for the playoffs, why are you shutting down right now?'" James said on the podcast. “And I was right there turning the corner. I felt like I was rounding third base, getting ready for the postseason. The rest factor is overly blown, especially when you're in the full swing of things."

The 35-year-old James was averaging 25.7 points and an NBA-best 10.6 assists a game before the season was postponed. 

On Sunday, James jammed to Duke Deuce while working out. He showed himself standing on top of a medicine ball.

In another Instagram video, he shook his head and wrote the words: “won’t...ever....stop!” 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kyrie Irving Says He's Going to Play Kobe Bryant One-On-One In Heaven

Kyrie Irving recently recalled the time that Kobe Bryant blocked one of his shots in 2012 -- and said he looks forward to getting him back in heaven.

Melissa Rohlin

Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Is The Best Athlete In The World

Magic Johnson didn't hold back in a recent appearance on ESPN's "First Take."

Melissa Rohlin

Vanessa Bryant Posts Video Of Kobe Bryant Talking About Coaching Gianna

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

Melissa Rohlin

Some John Wooden Sayings To Get You Through The Pandemic

John Wooden mentored so many people, including former Lakers players, with these words of wisdom.

Jill Painter Lopez

Jesse Buss Donating 13,000 N95 Masks As Well As Meals for Children

The Lakers' co-owner is stepping up to help a Santa Monica hospital with N95 masks and meals to #Hashtaglunchbag during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jill Painter Lopez

Carmelo Anthony Tells Story Of How He Earned Kobe Bryant's Respect

Over Instagram Live on Friday, Carmelo Anthony talked about Kobe Bryant.

Melissa Rohlin

Carmelo Anthony Says LeBron James Saved His Life

Carmelo Anthony said he almost drowned when they were on vacation together but LeBron James rescued him.

Melissa Rohlin

Inside The Mind Of LeBron James: An Exclusive Look At his Basketball IQ

James sees things before anyone else. He has an encyclopedic knowledge of every player in the league and their tendencies. He knows where his teammates should be, and how their defenders will likely react.

Melissa Rohlin

by

nbalifer

DeMar DeRozan Recalls That Time Kobe Bryant Was Legit Mad At Him

It’s all laughs now for DeRozan but it wasn’t when the Raptors played the Lakersand DeRozan wasn’t wearing his Kobes

Jill Painter Lopez

Anthony Davis Partners With Lineage Logistics To Create Jobs And Feed Frontline Workers

The Lakers' superstar announced the initiative on Friday.

Melissa Rohlin