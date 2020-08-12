AllLakers
Top Stories
News

LeBron James Congratulates Kamala Harris For Being Picked For Vice President

Melissa Rohlin

After presumptive presidential Democratic nominee Joe Biden picked Kamala Harris as his running mate, Lakers' superstar LeBron James chimed in expressing his support. 

"Congrats and well deserved Sen. Kamala Harris!!" James tweeted Tuesday. "Love to see and support it! Appreciate you JB."

Harris, a senator from California, is the first Black woman and first person of Indian descent on the presidential ticket of a major party. 

Biden announced the news Tuesday in a text message to supporters, writing, "Joe Biden here. Big news: I’ve chosen Kamala Harris as my running mate. Together, with you, we’re going to beat [President Donald] Trump.”

James, a three-time NBA champion and four-time MVP, has been very vocal about systemic racism in America and has encouraged his massive following to use their vote to effect change. 

He recently helped found the nonprofit More Than A Vote to end Black voter suppression. 

After a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Aug. 5, James said he hopes everyone will make their voice heard in the presidential election in November. 

"I hope everyone, no matter the race, no matter the color, no matter the size, will see what leadership that we have at the top in our country and understand that November is right around the corner and it’s a big moment for us as Americans," James said. "If we continue to talk about, ‘We want better, we want change,’ we have an opportunity to do that."

Trump recently criticized NBA players for kneeling during the national anthem in protest of racism and police brutality during the resumed season at Walt Disney World, calling it "disgraceful" and saying it causes him to turn off games in an appearance on Fox and Friends on Aug. 5. 

James said Trump can go ahead and stop watching the NBA. 

"The game will go on without his eyes on it," James said. "I can sit here and speak for all of us that love the game of basketball: We could care less."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LeBron James Weighs In On Suns Surprising Team With Pregame Intros From Their Family

NBA players who are a part of the 22-team restart in Orlando have been away from their families for over a month. The Phoenix Suns did something special to ease the separation.

Melissa Rohlin

Shaquille O'Neal Has A Shrine For Kobe Bryant In His Living Room

O'Neal, who won three-straight NBA championships with the Lakers alongside Bryant, built a shrine in his home to honor his former teammate.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Acknowledges He's Not Mentally In Playoff-Mode Yet

The Lakers have one seeding game remaining Thursday before the playoffs begin Monday.

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers' Kyle Kuzma On Game-Winner: 'Jesus Could Be In Front Of Me And I’d Still Shoot'

Kuzma made a game-winning three-pointer with 0.7 seconds left against the Denver Nuggets on Monday to snap a three-game losing streak.

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers' Frank Vogel Says He's Thought About Mandating Players Spend Time Apart

One month into the NBA bubble, Lakers coach Frank Vogel acknowledged that he's thought about limiting how much time the team spends together.

Melissa Rohlin

Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant Once Played A Mental Game Of One-On-One Over Dinner

Former Chicago Bulls point guard B.J. Armstrong recently recalled witnessing a fascinating conversation between Jordan and Bryant over dinner.

Jill Painter Lopez

Caron Butler’s Award-Winning Documentary Inspired By Kobe Bryant

Butler’s documentary “Seeing is Believing: The Caron Butler Story” won a Capital Emmy Award and the former Laker is giving thanks to Bryant.

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James Says To Be In The NBA Bubble, You Have To Really Love Basketball

After the Lakers' 116-111 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, James described how different it is to play in the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World near Orlando.

Melissa Rohlin

Jeanie Buss Praises Rob Pelinka For His Willingness To Help In Any Way In NBA Bubble

Lakers governor Jeanie Buss praised Pelinka, the team's general manager, for being willing to do any job -- no matter how big or small -- inside the NBA bubble.

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James Finalist For MVP, Anthony Davis Finalist For Defensive Player Of The Year

The awards are based on play through March 11 when the season was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Melissa Rohlin