LeBron James Congratulates Kamala Harris For Being Picked For Vice President

After presumptive presidential Democratic nominee Joe Biden picked Kamala Harris as his running mate, Lakers' superstar LeBron James chimed in expressing his support.

"Congrats and well deserved Sen. Kamala Harris!!" James tweeted Tuesday. "Love to see and support it! Appreciate you JB."

Harris, a senator from California, is the first Black woman and first person of Indian descent on the presidential ticket of a major party.

Biden announced the news Tuesday in a text message to supporters, writing, "Joe Biden here. Big news: I’ve chosen Kamala Harris as my running mate. Together, with you, we’re going to beat [President Donald] Trump.”

James, a three-time NBA champion and four-time MVP, has been very vocal about systemic racism in America and has encouraged his massive following to use their vote to effect change.

He recently helped found the nonprofit More Than A Vote to end Black voter suppression.

After a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Aug. 5, James said he hopes everyone will make their voice heard in the presidential election in November.

"I hope everyone, no matter the race, no matter the color, no matter the size, will see what leadership that we have at the top in our country and understand that November is right around the corner and it’s a big moment for us as Americans," James said. "If we continue to talk about, ‘We want better, we want change,’ we have an opportunity to do that."

Trump recently criticized NBA players for kneeling during the national anthem in protest of racism and police brutality during the resumed season at Walt Disney World, calling it "disgraceful" and saying it causes him to turn off games in an appearance on Fox and Friends on Aug. 5.

James said Trump can go ahead and stop watching the NBA.

"The game will go on without his eyes on it," James said. "I can sit here and speak for all of us that love the game of basketball: We could care less."