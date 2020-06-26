AllLakers
LeBron James Congratulates Liverpool On Their Premier League Title

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James congratulated Liverpool after they won their first Premier League title in 30 years on Thursday.

"PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! LET’S GO," James tweeted, adding emojis of a head yelling, a heart, a prayer, a bicep, a trophy and a crown. 

James, a three-time NBA champion and four-time MVP, received a 2 percent stake in Liverpool in 2011, which has proved to be a very lucrative investment. 

After beating Crystal Palace 4-0 on Wednesday, Liverpool won the Premier League championship when Manchester City lost to Chelsea 2-1 on Thursday.

James retweeted a video made by the football club which talks about what the championship means to the country. It had nearly 10 million views as of Friday afternoon. 

James is hoping to snap the Lakers' 10-season title drought when the season resumes July 30 in Florida. The 16-time NBA champion Lakers haven't won a title since Kobe Bryant led the Lakers over Boston in the 2010 NBA Finals.

Before the season was suspended March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, James had led the Lakers atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14. 

James, who is 35 years old and in his 17th season in the league, was having an MVP-Caliber season, averaging a league-leading 10.6 assists a game, 25.7 points and 7.9 rebounds a game. 

