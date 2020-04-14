LeBron James Dances At A Virtual Club On TikTok

LeBron James is at home with his family while the NBA season is paused because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the other day, he pretended things were more normal.

His son Bryce Maximus shot a Tiktok video of him dancing at a virtual club, with dozens of hands surrounding him in the air.

"I promise there was only 9 other people here at this party last night!" James wrote on Instagram. "10 if you include me in which I was forced to kick it! So why not then! 🤷🏾‍♂️🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. #JamesGang👑 #QuarentinedFiles Bryce Tiktok- bryce23james"

James was having an MVP-caliber season and had led the Lakers (49-14) to the top record in the Western Conference before the NBA was suspended March 11 to help slow the spread of the virus. On a recent conference call, he said he won't have closure if the season doesn't resume.

That being said, James is trying to make the best of the situation by enjoying more time with his wife Savannah and three children.

James, who is in his 17th season in the NBA, said he's missed out on a lot over the years because of all of the travel. James is a three-time NBA champion who took Miami and Cleveland to the NBA Finals eight-straight seasons.

Now, while everything is uncertain and on hold, he has an opportunity to make silly videos with his family and just enjoy his loved ones.

"I’m able to train with my boys," James said. "I’m able to have tea time and color with my daughter. I’m able to be with my wife on a day-to-day basis every single day, either watching the kids or watching a TV series from start (to finish); binge watching series and things of that nature. Playing video games with my kids. Playing card games with my wife and my family. So it’s definitely been a bit of a blessing to be able to be here 24/7, be here with your family and being able to – I don’t want to say ‘recoup’ the time, because that’s one thing you cannot do. Time waits for no man and you can’t do that. But to be able to appreciate it and be in this moment, it’s been pretty cool. Even though I’ve missed the game of basketball like none other."