Watch LeBron James Dance With His Son In TikTok Video

LeBron James and his 12-year-old son Bryce had some fun Monday, dancing together in a TikTok video.

James, a three-time NBA champion, three-time Finals MVP and four-time regular season MVP, joked that he's finally made it.

"I'm official," James wrote in an Instagram story. "Bryce let me on his TikTok."

The 6-9, 250-pound James and his son, who is in seventh grade, coordinated their moves while dancing to "The Mop" by TisaKorean.

It was a moment of levity for James, who said Monday that the Lakers had "the toughest week of some of our lives" after Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash Jan. 26 along with his 13-year old daughter Gianna and seven other people.

James idolized Bryant throughout his career and said it was a "dream come true" to play alongside him at the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games. The night before Bryant's death, James passed him for third on the all-time scorers list.

Bryant's final tweet was about James.

In the Lakers' first game since Bryant's death on Friday, James spoke in front of 19,000 fans at Staples Center about how much Bryant inspired him.

After the game, he said Bryant was the happiest he had ever seen him following his retirement in 2016 because he could spend more time with his wife, Vanessa, and his four daughters.

Bryant died as he was headed to the Mamba Sports Academy, where he was going to coach Gianna in a basketball game.

James, who has three children of his own, was devastated after Bryant's death and got a tattoo to honor Bryant of a snake -- representing a black Mamba -- coiled around Bryant's jersey numbers, 8 and 24.

James said that Bryant's death puts things into perspective.

"When y’all punch your clocks...just make sure you hug the s*** out of your family," James said Friday. "If you got kids, tell your kids you love them. Try to make it to as much as you can. And don’t feel bad, don’t feel bad if you happen to go to one of your loved ones’ events or something like that to sacrifice your job. Because I didn’t feel bad in Boston. I went to go see my son two hours away in Springfield, we had a game that night, we got our a** kicked. But I didn’t feel bad at all. So, um… Yeah, that took a twist. But in the name of Kobe, why not?"