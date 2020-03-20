LeBron James Does First-Ever Instagram Live Video During Quarantine, Giving Fans An Inside Look

LeBron James did his first-ever live video on Instagram for over an hour Thursday evening, providing an unfiltered glimpse into what life looks like in the James household.

James drank wine, played cards with his wife Savannah, made fun of his beard, laughed at Bryce and Zhuri dancing, joked around with Bronny, played with his dog and answered fans' questions.

The NBA has been suspended since March 11 to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. And the Lakers are under a 14-day quarantine after two players tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

James was asked if he's enjoying the break.

"No, I miss playing ball," James said. "I miss doing what I do. I miss being in front of the Laker faithful. I miss being in front of the opposing fans when I'm on the road. We were at a point in the season where we were hitting our stride and gearing up towards the playoffs."

Before sports came to a screeching halt after Utah's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 on March 11, the Lakers were atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14, ready to compete for their first championship since 2010.

James, however, said there's a silver lining to the hiatus.

"The good thing about it, though, I'm getting a lot of family time," James said. "Time that I would never be able to get at this point in the season."

Throughout the hour, James interacted with his wife and each one of his three children. He let his daughter Zhuri talk about her love of lemons and scary movies, though he told her not to tell everyone where she's going to school. He joked that Bronny got an 'F' on a science test. And he asked Bryce if he was going to let him onto one of his TikTok dancing videos.

"You know it take me a little longer to learn the dances now," James said.

James also opened up about what he was thinking before Game 6 of the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals with his Miami Heat trailing the Boston Celtics in their seven-game series, 3-2.

"My mentality was like, if we lose, [Heat president] Pat Riley may break us all up and I don't want that," James said of the Heat's Big Three, which included him, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. "It may be the quickest breakup in basketball history. And not only might they break it all up, my legacy going to take a huge, huge hit if I don't go out here and perform at an all-time high. Win, lose, draw, I had to be focused. I had to be locked in and lead us to victory. I didn't know if it was going to happen that way, but that was my mindset."

James had 45 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in the Heat's 98-79 win, forcing a Game 7. James went on to lead the Heat to his first championship that season.

When asked if he misses Miami, his wife chimed in.

"I miss the humidity," Savannah said. "It keeps you young." James then jokingly asked her whether that's scientifically proven or she read that on Google.

James was also asked what was the biggest thing he learned from Wade, who is one of his closest friends.

"One of the biggest things I learned from him is fatherhood," James said. "Seeing the way he raised his kids when he was down there. He had Zaire when he was in college and he was young, wasn't financially stable or nothing like that. And he was able to do that at a young age. That was a great inspiration right there."

A fan commented that James is a great father. Responded James: "I don't know if I'm a great father, man. But I know I'm present. You know what I'm saying. I know I'm present."

James was asked whose highlights he's watched during the NBA's suspension.

"My own," James said. "Everybody. Obviously, Kobe [Bryant], KD [Kevin Durant], [Michael] Jordan, Deion Sanders, Ken Griffey Jr., Shaq [O'Neal]. That's just to name a few."

When asked to name his favorite play of his career he was stumped.

"Man, that's impossible," James said.

James responded to someone asking who is his favorite soccer player by saying "every player on Liverpool." He also named Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

As for his favorite baseball player? Ken Griffey Jr. "No question about it," he said.

James also answered some off the cuff questions about music, television show preferences and wine.

As for whether he has any interest in being on Drake's newest album, the answer is no.

"Drake don't need me in on his album, he's doing just fine, he's doing just fine," James said. "I do have a a hell of an ear for music, though, I can't even front."

When asked whether he prefers "Martin" or "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," he said that "Martin" is 1A if he had to choose.

As for his favorite wine, he said it depends on what he's in the mood for. He said there's great wines in Napa Valley, but you have to go to France if you want the "real, real, real, real, real deal Holyfield." He added that there's a lot of great Italian wines that people don't know about.

Cleveland's Darius Garland joined the live stream at one point, telling James, "YOU NEED A CUT." James joked with him, saying, "Don't let me tell Auntie Savannah on you." James, 35, recently told reporters that Savannah was less-than-thrilled when Garland, 20, called her "auntie" in a showing of respect over the summer because it made her feel old.

James showed Savannah on camera a few times as she tried to cover her face and protest. He responded to a question asking whether she was at his high school dunk contest by saying she's been there since day one, adding she looks the same now as she did then.

James' family made fun of his laugh. He said he's trying to drink a gallon of water a day. He threw a toy for his dog, Indigo. He later chided Indigo for jumping onto the furniture, threatening to send the French Bull Dog to his room.

The live video offered a sweet and personal glimpse into the superstar's life during what's been an anxiety-provoking time for the world.

Despite everything, James' house is still filled with a bunch of love and laughter.