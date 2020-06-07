AllLakers
Eight Years Ago, LeBron James Had 45 Points For Miami In Game 6 Of Eastern Conference Finals Against Boston

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James had one of the biggest games of his career eight years ago today, which led to his first NBA title.

James had 45 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in the Miami Heat’s 98-79 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on June 7, 2012.

“He was locked in from the beginning of the game like I’ve never seen him before,” Dwyane Wade told reporters in the postgame news conference.

Added James: “It’s a great feeling to [have] when you feel like everything is going in. I didn’t need any extra motivation in this game. I just went to my habits and what I’ve built ever since I started playing this game.”

Miami won the Eastern Conference Finals in seven games, beating Boston 101-88 in Game 7. James had 31 points and 12 rebounds in that game. 

James went on to win his first championship that season, with the Heat beating the Oklahoma City Thunder in five games in The Finals. He was named Finals MVP, winning his first of three such awards.

James went on to lead Miami to another title in 2013. He then led the Cleveland Cavaliers to their first-ever championship in 2016.

James is trying to win his fourth championship this season with the Lakers (49-14), who are in first place in the Western Conference.

The NBA was suspended March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the season is scheduled to resume July 31 in Orlando.

The 35-year-old James, who is in his 17th season, is having another MVP-caliber season, averaging an NBA-best 10.6 assists, 25.7 points and 7.9 rebounds a game for the Lakers. 

