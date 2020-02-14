AllLakers
LeBron James Has 20 Triple-Doubles In A Season And A Half With The Lakers

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James, at age 35, is still doing it all, everywhere. 

James has 20 triple-doubles in a season and a half with the Lakers. It's a stunning number that highlights how much he impacts the game in so many ways.

James already has more triple-doubles with the Lakers than Jerry West (16). And he's just one triple-double shy of Kobe Bryant (21) and four behind Elgin Baylor (24). 

James is on pace to pass both Bryant and Baylor, which would put him second on the franchise's triple-double leaders list, behind Magic Johnson, who had 138 over his 13 seasons with the Lakers. 

James, who is in his 17th season in the league, focused on being more of a facilitator this year. He leads the league in assists (10.8 a game), he's 12th in points (25 a game) and he's 25th in rebounds (7.8 a game). 

In November, he became the first player in NBA history to have  at least one triple-double against every team in the NBA. 

James is fifth on the all-time triple-double list with 93, trailing Oscar Robertson (181), Russell Westbrook (146), Johnson and Jason Kidd (107). 

So far this season, James and Luka Doncic are tied for having the most triple-doubles with 12 apiece. 

James, who took Cleveland and Miami to The Finals eight-straight seasons, is a three-time NBA champion, a four-time MVP, a three-time Finals MVP and a 16-time All-Star. 

He's led the Lakers to the top record in the Western Conference this season at 41-12 and the best road record in the league at 23-5. 

In the team's final game before the All-Star break against Denver on Wednesday, James had his 12th triple-double with 32 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists. He has three more triple-doubles than all other players in NBA history combined who are in their 17th season or later, according to ESPN State & Info. 

After the game, James was asked if he's on a mission this year because the Lakers missed the playoffs last season as he struggled with a strained left groin. 

"No, I don’t need an injury to make me appreciate the game," James told reporters after the Lakers' 120-116 overtime victory. "Coming into the season I was just very hungry, very enthused, very motivated on trying to put this team in a position to be as successful as we can. Also, at the end of the day, not ever skipping the process. That’s just my mindset."

 

