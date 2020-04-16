AllLakers
Top Stories
News

LeBron James Has One-On-One Talk With An I Promise School Student

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James and an I Promise School fourth-grader named Vince bonded over scary movies when the three-time NBA champion visited the school he founded in 2018. 

At his previous schools, Vince was bullied, teased and called derogatory names. James took a special interest in him.

“Talk to me,” James told Vince in the documentary series "I Promise" on the Quibi App. “Tell me what’s good.”

Vince brought up one of his favorite movies.  

“Do you watch Friday the 13th?” Vince asked. “Did you see the first one with Pamela?”

Vince then did an impersonation of one of the characters in the film named Pamela Voorhees as James laughed. 

James has developed friendships with many of the students and teachers at the I Promise School he founded in Akron, Ohio. The school's aim is to help at-risk children succeed and graduate. 

“I’m not able to be here all the time, and I think about the obstacles for our kids when I’m not here,” James said on the show.  

At the I Promise School, Vince's teachers constantly tell him they have his back. So do the kids in his fourth-grade class.

“Our class stays together as a family, so we stand up for him,” said Jada, one of Vince's classmates.

Vince's mother, Melissa, said that her son is in a much more supportive environment now. 

“At other schools he would be the weird kid, even though his creativity is amazing,” Melissa said.

That creativity is embraced now, especially by James. 

“It’s a pretty unique thing for me to be connected with our kids,” James said.  

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar To Provide Commentary For Lakers' Title-Winning Game In 1985

On Abdul-Jabbar's 73rd birthday, he will provide commentary for the Lakers' first win over Boston in The Finals on Thursday on NBA TV.

Melissa Rohlin

Report: L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti May Ban Sporting Events And Live Concerts In 2020

Garcetti told high-ranking officials that big events in Los Angeles might not get approval until 2021, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Jill Painter Lopez

Vanessa Bryant Calls Out Celebrity Magazine: 'Clearly We're Grieving'

Vanessa's husband, Kobe, and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

Melissa Rohlin

Dr. Anthony Fauci Discusses Pathway For Sports To Return

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said he won't make any decisions at least until next month.

Melissa Rohlin

Revisiting JaVale McGee’s Impactful Trip To Uganda In The Offseason

McGee’s foundation helps bring clean water to impoverished areas in Africa and all over the world.

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James Writes Message To One Of His 'I Promise' School Students

James empathizes with one of the students featured in his docuseries 'I Promise.'

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Dances At A Virtual Club On TikTok

James is keeping his millions of followers on social media entertained during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Melissa Rohlin

Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartbreaking Post On Four-Year Anniversary Of Kobe’s Final Game

Vanessa Bryant wrote about her pain following her husband's death on Jan. 26.

Jill Painter Lopez

Anthony Davis Gives Gift To Local Artist On ‘Thanks A Million’

Gustavo Zermeño received $100,000 from Anthony Davis after painting a mural of him.

Jill Painter Lopez

Shaquille O'Neal's Son Jokes He Named Boat 'Free Throw' So He Won't Sink It

Shareef O'Neal had some fun at his father's expense.

Melissa Rohlin