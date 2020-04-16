LeBron James Has One-On-One Talk With An I Promise School Student

LeBron James and an I Promise School fourth-grader named Vince bonded over scary movies when the three-time NBA champion visited the school he founded in 2018.

At his previous schools, Vince was bullied, teased and called derogatory names. James took a special interest in him.

“Talk to me,” James told Vince in the documentary series "I Promise" on the Quibi App. “Tell me what’s good.”

Vince brought up one of his favorite movies.

“Do you watch Friday the 13th?” Vince asked. “Did you see the first one with Pamela?”

Vince then did an impersonation of one of the characters in the film named Pamela Voorhees as James laughed.

James has developed friendships with many of the students and teachers at the I Promise School he founded in Akron, Ohio. The school's aim is to help at-risk children succeed and graduate.

“I’m not able to be here all the time, and I think about the obstacles for our kids when I’m not here,” James said on the show.

At the I Promise School, Vince's teachers constantly tell him they have his back. So do the kids in his fourth-grade class.

“Our class stays together as a family, so we stand up for him,” said Jada, one of Vince's classmates.

Vince's mother, Melissa, said that her son is in a much more supportive environment now.

“At other schools he would be the weird kid, even though his creativity is amazing,” Melissa said.

That creativity is embraced now, especially by James.

“It’s a pretty unique thing for me to be connected with our kids,” James said.