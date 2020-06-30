AllLakers
LeBron James 'Honored’ To Be Named Sportsman Of The Year By BET Awards

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James was named the sportsman of the year by the BET Awards in its annual show on Sunday. The show was done virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

James posted about the award on his social media platforms and tweeted: “Thank you! Honored! 🙏🏾✊🏾💪🏾♥️👑”

The other finalists for the award were Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry.  

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles was named the sportswoman of the year.  

James is having an MVP-caliber season, averaging 25.7 points and a league-best 10.6 assists a game for the Lakers (49-14), who are in first place in the Western Conference. 

The NBA season resumes on July 30 in Orlando, with the Lakers playing their first game against the Clippers. 

James has been equally impressive off the court. He founded the I PROMISE School in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, in 2018 and recently started a voting rights coalition called More Than A Vote which encourages people to vote and seeks to end black voter suppression. 

He has frequently used his powerful platform to speak out against racism and police brutality. And he recently raised $100 million, alongside his business partner Maverick Carter, to create a new media company, SpringHill Co., to give voices to Black creators and consumers. 

The BET Awards also honored another Laker. 

Lil Wayne made a tribute video for Kobe Bryant, writing a new verse to his 1999 rap song "Kobe Bryant” in honor of the five-time NBA champion, who died Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people. 

