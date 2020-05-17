AllLakers
LeBron James To Class Of 2020: 'You're All Kings And Queens'

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James spoke multiple times during "Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020," an hour-long special celebrating seniors who weren't able to attend their graduation ceremonies because of COVID-19. 

James, who was an executive producer for the show, told seniors that he was proud of them and empathized with their unusual circumstances. 

"Seniors, tonight is for you," James said. "Tonight, we honor 12 years of your hard work. The studying, the tests, early mornings and late nights. And we honor everyone who got you here -- your friends, your family, your community. Class of 2020, this is for you. Every student you see, the videos in our show, the pictures you see around me now, are all part of your graduation class and sent in by you guys. Before we get to the show, there is something I want to say to each of you. Thank you. You should have had a real graduation. I know. You should have had an incredible senior year. I know that as well.

"But you made a sacrifice. And you did that to keep your community safe and healthy. On behalf of all of us, thank you. There is no doubt in my mind that the class of 2020 is going to be something really special. After all this? You guys are prepared for anything. So celebrate. Be proud. Tonight is for you. We are all ready for the class of 2020 to change the world. Congratulations."

The special included speeches from former President Barack Obama and Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, as well as numerous celebrity appearances and musical performances. 

James, who founded the I Promise School to help at-risk youth in 2018 in Akron, Ohio, spoke again near the end of the program about how schools often transcend classrooms. 

"In our poorest neighborhoods, schools are about much more than learning," he said. "In places like Akron, Ohio, schools are the most essential service. It may be the only place to support you, the only place to protect you, and for many, the only place to feed you. Our schools are our safety net. Our people build our communities. The class of 2020, as you celebrate tonight, do not forget your safety net.

"Every teacher, every coach, and every pastor. They, along with your friends and family, got you to this moment. And now, it is time to go to a new place. It is time to chase every dream. Accept every challenge. Strive for greatness. Honor every promise. And recommit to your community."

James encouraged students to think about how they can change things for the better. 

"Your community needs you," he said. "And when I say your community, I mean your rec league, your church, your youth group but, most of all, your school, they need you. Most importantly, building your community is how you change the world. Unfortunately, the system does not solve the real problem -- education, violence, racism. They must be solved in the street. 

"Class of 2020, I know the last thing you want to hear right now is stay home. It's not my message to you. My message is stay close to home. Maybe not physically, but in every other way possible. Pursue every ambition. Go as far as you possibly can dream. And be the first generation to embrace a new responsibility. A responsibility to rebuild your community. Class of 2020, the world has changed. You will determine how we rebuild. And I ask that you make your community your priority. Congratulations, class of 2020. I love all of you."

James left graduates with some final words of encouragement.

"Remember one thing, you're all kings and queens," he said. 

