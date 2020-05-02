LeBron James, Kim Kardashian and More Honor Gianna Bryant On Her Birthday

On what would have been Gianna Bryant's 14th birthday on Friday, her mother Vanessa posted a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a bracelet with her daughter's name, birthdate and nickname "mambacita."

Vanessa said the bracelets would soon be available for purchase with the proceeds honoring the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation.

Many athletes and celebrities posted photos of themselves wearing the same bracelet in honor of Gianna, who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 along with her father Kobe Bryant and seven other people.

Lakers superstar LeBron James posted a video of himself wearing the bracelet in an Instagram story and wrote: '“Happy Beauty-Day niece Gigi!!”

James also honored Gianna in February by having his All-Star team wear No. 2 jerseys, the number that Gianna wore in her youth basketball games.

Below are photos of other celebrities honoring Gianna on her birthday.