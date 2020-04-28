AllLakers
LeBron James' Mother Holds A Q&A With I Promise School Students

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James’ mother Gloria had a Q&A session with some of the female students at the I Promise School, which James founded in 2018 to help at-risk youth. 

One girl asked her: “You were 16 years old when you gave birth to Mr. LeBron. How did you persevere through having a baby at 16? And how do you think Mr. LeBron became so inspirational?”

Gloria teared up. 

“A lot of faith in our God above,” Gloria said in a video tweeted by the I Promise School. “And just a lot of pleasure in knowing I planned on raising a really good human being.”

Teachers at the school arranged for Q&A sessions with different speakers after one of the students expressed her admiration for Michelle Obama. They call the discussions "Moments With Michelle."

James grew up as an at-risk child in Akron and both him and his mother can relate to the struggles and fears that many of the families face at the I Promise School. 

One girl asked Gloria: “Everyone knows about your son, LeBron, but what do you want people to know about you?"

“I’m very simple and down to earth,” Gloria said. “So if you ever need a shoulder to cry on, an ear to speak into, a hug, anything. We’re a big happy family.” 

Gloria then asked for a hug from the girls. 

James, a three-time NBA champion and four-time MVP, has long credited his mother for helping mold him into the person he is today. 

“Without my mother, and the way she raised me, there is no school,” James said in the video. “There is no IPS without Gloria James. She gave me the tools. She gave me the blueprint. She gave me the life skills, so when it was time for me to put something like this together, along with our team, I just went back to everything that my mom taught me.” 

