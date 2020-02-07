LeBron James On How He Picked His All-Star Team

LeBron James excels at many things, and he may have just added something else to the list: general manager.

James and Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo are team captains for the 2020 NBA All-Star game on Feb. 16 and they picked their rosters in a draft that was aired on TNT on Thursday.

James arguably ended up with the better roster.

With the first overall pick, James selected his Laker teammate Anthony Davis after joking Thursday morning that he's surprised that Davis is even an All-Star.

Then Antetokounmpo selected Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, questionably passing over Clippers' Kawhi Leonard and Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic.

James was questioned about his draft strategy after the Lakers' 121-111 loss to Houston on Thursday.

"You kind of go for best available but also who will fit the mold of your team and how you want to play, so that’s what it boiled down to," James said.

James' starters are: Davis, Leonard, Doncic and Houston Rockets' James Harden.

His reserves are: Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard, Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons, Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic, Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum, Oklahoma City Thunder's Chris Paul, Houston Rockets' Russell Westbrook and Indiana Pacers' Domontas Sabonis.

Antetokounmpo's starters are: Embiid, Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam, Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker and Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young.

His reserves are: Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton, Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo, Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert, Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler, Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry, New Orleans Pelicans' Brandon Ingram and Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell.

Lakers' coach Frank Vogel said he didn't watch the draft, but added that he was impressed by James' choices.

"Like I've been saying about our Lakers team, I like our team and I would echo that about LeBron's team," Vogel said.