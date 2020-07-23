AllLakers
LeBron James On Washington Football Team's New Name: 'Is That Real?'

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James had a good laugh over the Washington NFL team announcing Thursday that it will call itself the "Washington Football Team" until a new name is adopted. 

"Just waking back up from my pregame nap to see about The Washington Football team???" James tweeted Thursday, adding six laughing emojis. "Is that real?? No way! Oh man they had a thorough intense long board meeting about that one huh."

Washington owner Dan Snyder had long resisted changing the team's name from the Redskins, telling USA Today in 2013, "NEVER — you can use caps.” 

But the team announced July 13 it would change its name after 87 investors and shareholders sent a letter to sponsors FedEx, PepsiCo and Nike asking the companies to sever ties with the team unless it changed its name -- and the companies then pressured the team. 

Lakers' governor Jeanie Buss weighed in July 2, tweeting her support for the NFL team to drop its racist name. 

"The argument I’ve heard is 'if we change the team name we lose our history.'" Buss wrote. "My reply: it’s HUMAN BEINGS who created the memories and won the games, NOT a LOGO. A change in name will not alter what Art Monk, Dexter Manley, Darrell Green, Doug Williams, etc. means to the fans."

Washington intends to retire the former team name immediately and undergo a complete rebranding by the team's home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 13.

James, a three-time NBA champion and four-time MVP with the Lakers, tweeted about Washington's name change hours before the Lakers will play their first game since the season was paused March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The Lakers, who are atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14, will scrimmage the Dallas Mavericks (40-27) at 4 p.m. PST inside the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World near Orlando. 

"Now time to begin prepping for my night out of [sic] the town aka the Stage!" James tweeted. 

