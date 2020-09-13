LeBron James On What Returning To The Western Conference Finals Means To The Lakers

LeBron James wanted to restore the Lakers to greatness when chose to come to the team in 2018.

He took a giant step towards that goal Saturday, leading them to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in 10 years with a 119-96 win over the Houston Rockets in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.

It has been a long decade for the Lakers.

Before this season, the 16-time champions had missed the playoffs seven-straight years, an eternity for a city that's been spoiled by the likes of Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant.

James, who failed to lead the Lakers to the playoffs while struggling with a groin injury last season, knew the pressure that was on him this time around.

"I know what my name, my stature, and what I’ve done in this league comes with whenever I decide to join a franchise," said James, who had 29 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists Saturday. "Either from starting with my first seven years with Cleveland, my four years in Miami, going back to Cleveland four more years and then coming into this franchise. I know what my name comes with. And it comes with winning. I take that responsibility to the utmost than anything. Because I am a winner and I’ve always been a winner."

He's not exaggerating.

James took Miami and Cleveland to The Finals eight-straight seasons from 2011-2018, leading the Heat to two championships in 2012 and 2013 and the Cavaliers to their first-ever championship in franchise history in 2016.

When he joined the Lakers, he promised to turn the tide for title-starved Lakers fans.

"I understand the Laker faithful and what they felt or maybe were going through over the, I wanna say the last decade of not being in the postseason, not competing for championships or whatever the case may be," James said. "I took that responsibility as well. I’m happy I’m able to do a little bit of a part of it and the rest of my ballclub and the coaching staff and everybody who’s took the sacrifice of trying to get us back, getting this franchise back to competing for a championship, which we’ve done all year."

Over their last two series, the Lakers only lost two games.

In Saturday's win, they led by as much as 30 points against a team with two MVP-caliber players in James Harden and Russell Westbrook, who were playing for their playoff lives.

And six Lakers players finished in double-figures, including James, Anthony Davis (13 points), Markieff Morris (16 points), Danny Green (14 points), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (10 points) and Kyle Kuzma (17 points).

But Lakers coach Frank Vogel said the team has impressed him most on the other end.

"I’m just really proud of our whole team, beginning with our captains, but really top to bottom on our whole roster’s commitment to the defensive end," Vogel said. "We played against the hottest player in the bubble in [Portland Trail Blazer guard] Dame Lillard in the first round. And this team that is unique and has one of the most high-powered offenses in the history of the league. James and Russ, both MVP-caliber players, great three-point shooting support system and we really really committed to the defensive end. Even though they have a three-point attack, it was a paint-first mindset. Our verticality and rim protection was just special tonight. The commitment was there. From the beginning of the season, our group has really committed to that end of the floor and it’s paying dividends right now."

The Lakers are so close to where they want to be.

It's been a tough season.

And they can now almost see the finish line.

"I just feel like everything is falling in place," Davis said. "When I got here, obviously the goal is to win a championship and we’re eight wins away. So it’s been a great process for me. It’s been great being around the guys that we have. Obviously, it’s been great being around 'Bron and he’s just helping me through it all. Obviously, at this point now, the Western Conference Finals is new for me. So that process is going to be fun but it’s everything that I envisioned."

For a while, it seemed uncertain whether the Lakers would be in this position.

The Lakers had sailed to huge wins over the Milwaukee Bucks and the Clippers in March and were playing their best basketball of the season as the playoffs neared.

Then the NBA was suspended for fourth months, raising many questions.

What was going to happen to their chemistry? Would the 35-year-old James be able to ramp-up properly after such a long pause? Could they rebottle the magic they had?

Over the last 10 games, the Lakers emphatically responded to those concerns.

In the bubble, they've become even better.

“It’s given us the opportunity to grow even closer than we already were," James said.