LeBron James Pays Tribute To Nipsey Hussle On What Would've Been His 35th Birthday

LeBron James paid tribute to Nipsey Hussle on what would've been his 35th birthday on Saturday.

"Bumping Nip All Day Long/Night!! Happy G-Day! I know you gone have one helluva shindig in Paradise today!" James tweeted Saturday.

Hussle died on March 31, 2019, after being gunned down in front of Marathon Clothing, a store he owned in the Hyde Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

In a sit-down interview with CBS2 in April of 2019, James talked about how much Hussle meant to Los Angeles.

“When you look at a guy who believed in what he believed in, talked about how he wanted to give back to his own community, actually gave back to his community, and actually stayed in his community, it’s not many who’s done that,” James said.

Hussle, who was born Ermias Asghedom, was nominated for best rap album for "Victory Lap" at the Grammys in 2019.

He was raised in South Los Angeles and was known for trying to revitalize the community by opening businesses in the area and devoting his time and money to helping people. According to the Los Angeles Times, he bought shoes for elementary school children in Hyde Park, paid for playground upgrades, gave jobs to neighbors and funded funerals for people killed by gun violence.

The day after Hussle was killed, he was scheduled to meet with LAPD Chief Michel Moore and Police Commissioner Steve Soboroff to discuss ways he could help end gun violence.