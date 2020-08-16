SI.com
AllLakers
HomeNews
Search

LeBron James Pays Tribute To Nipsey Hussle On What Would've Been His 35th Birthday

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James paid tribute to Nipsey Hussle on what would've been his 35th birthday on Saturday. 

"Bumping Nip All Day Long/Night!! Happy G-Day! I know you gone have one helluva shindig in Paradise today!" James tweeted Saturday. 

Hussle died on March 31, 2019, after being gunned down in front of Marathon Clothing, a store he owned in the Hyde Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles. 

In a sit-down interview with CBS2 in April of 2019, James talked about how much Hussle meant to Los Angeles. 

“When you look at a guy who believed in what he believed in, talked about how he wanted to give back to his own community, actually gave back to his community, and actually stayed in his community, it’s not many who’s done that,” James said. 

Hussle, who was born Ermias Asghedom, was nominated for best rap album for "Victory Lap" at the Grammys in 2019. 

He was raised in South Los Angeles and was known for trying to revitalize the community by opening businesses in the area and devoting his time and money to helping people. According to the Los Angeles Times, he bought shoes for elementary school children in Hyde Park, paid for playground upgrades, gave jobs to neighbors and funded funerals for people killed by gun violence. 

The day after Hussle was killed, he was scheduled to meet with LAPD Chief Michel Moore and Police Commissioner Steve Soboroff to discuss ways he could help end gun violence. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Incredible New Mural In Los Angeles Features Lakers Standing In Front Of A Protest

A new mural was completed in Los Angeles ahead of the NBA playoffs that features Lakers coach Frank Vogel and each player on the team standing in front of a Black Lives Matter protest and healthcare workers who are holding social justice and health-related signs.

Melissa Rohlin

Danny Green Says The Bubble Has Given Him An Interesting Look At His Teammates

Green said the hotel that the Lakers are staying in at Walt Disney World near Orlando has thin walls.

Melissa Rohlin

The Lakers Will Play The Portland Trail Blazers In The First Round Of The Playoffs

The Trail Blazers won their play-in game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, 126-122, to advance to the playoffs.

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers' First-Round Playoff Schedule Has Been Released

The Lakers open the first round of the playoffs on Tuesday against either the Memphis Grizzlies or the Portland Trail Blazers.

Melissa Rohlin

Kobe Bryant's Hall Of Fame Ceremony Moved To May 2021

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Friday that it has postponed the induction ceremony to May of 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Melissa Rohlin

Dodgers And LeBron James Team Up To Make Dodgers Stadium A Polling Site

LeBron James' voting rights group More Than A Vote and the Dodgers are working together to make Dodger Stadium a voting site for the November election.

Melissa Rohlin

J.R. Smith: 'I’ve Forgotten So Much About This Game That Other Guys Will Never Know'

Smith says he has no doubt he'll be able to help the Lakers in the playoffs regardless of how much he plays.

Melissa Rohlin

Rajon Rondo Will Reenter NBA Bubble On Thursday Evening

Rondo, who sustained a fractured right thumb in the Lakers' second practice in the NBA bubble on July 12, will reenter the campus at Walt Disney World on Thursday.

Melissa Rohlin

Shaquille O'Neal Has A Shrine For Kobe Bryant In His Living Room

O'Neal, who won three-straight NBA championships with the Lakers alongside Bryant, built a shrine in his home to honor his former teammate.

Melissa Rohlin

by

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers Governor Jeanie Buss Wants To Make 'Kobe Bryant Day' On 8-24 A National Movement

Buss wants there to be a day nationwide to celebrate the life of Bryant, a five-time NBA champion with the Lakers, who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

Melissa Rohlin