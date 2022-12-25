The Lakers fell victim to several missed opportunities throughout the course of the game.

In Friday night's game at Crypto.com Arena the Los Angeles Lakers lost another game in which the team fought down to the wire but couldn't quite come on top.

The Charlotte Hornets’ 134-130 victory came down to the final play of the game. With six seconds left in regulation, LeBron James’ shoe fell off and ultimately cost the team a potential win.

The Lakers are now on a three-game losing streak, as Friday night was not the first game where the team lost the reins in crunch time.

During a post-game conference, James addressed how he felt about yet another tough loss:

“I'm not disappointed in our effort, I’m not disappointed in our guys. You wanna be out there and be able to win the game that’s right there for you.”

As the leader of the LakeShow, the four-time NBA Champion ended the night with his sixth straight 30+ point game.

James secured 34 points— 18 of which came in the fourth quarter alone— while also finishing with eight assists. Austin Reaves also added 20 points off the bench, but despite their two particular efforts, there was not enough hustle displayed as a team throughout the game, let alone in the final stretch.

For one, the Lakers had 17 turnovers, which in turn resulted in a loss of significant buckets. Three of the Hornet’s starters had 20+ points along with Kelly Oubre who came off the bench with 19 points.

James touched on the unforced turnovers and lack of defense against the opponents:

“Some of our unforced, carless turnovers resulted in just easy fastbreak points or not matching up in transition, not putting bodies on bodies for rebounds, things of that nature…those are self-inflicted wounds that we just don't have a lot of room for error. We have to be able to control the things that we can control.”

Looking ahead to their upcoming road game, James and the team will aim to take note of their past errors as they face Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks Christmas Day.