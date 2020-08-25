LeBron James Pokes Fun At Himself, Posting A Meme Likening His Balding Head To A Reese's Peanut Butter Cup

Before the Lakers' 135-115 win over Portland in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Monday, LeBron James poked fun at himself.

He posted an Instagram story of a meme comparing his balding head to a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup with some chocolate missing.

"One of the funniest ones I've seen," James wrote.

Even though James is trying to lead the Lakers to their first championship in a decade, he's not above taking a moment to laugh at himself.

Earlier in the series, he posted a video of himself reacting to officials erroneously awarding the Trail Blazers possession of the basketball in Game 2.

James starts out seated as he mumbles, "It ain't our ball?" He then jumps out of his chair and runs along the sideline screaming, "It's our ball! Hey, it's our ball!"

Wrote James: "How you act when someone take your ball at the park when you with your suburban white friends COMPARED to when you’re with your friends from the hood! 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

The Lakers, who are making their first postseason appearance in seven years, have won three-straight games to take a 3-1 series lead over the Trail Blazers. Game 5 is Wednesday at 6 p.m. PT.

James, 35, is an MVP finalist. He averaged 25.3 points, a league-best 10.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds a game for the Lakers during the regular season. They clinched No. 1 in the Western Conference for the first time since 2010.