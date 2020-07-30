AllLakers
Top Stories
News

LeBron James Posts Photo Of Him Wearing A Kobe Bryant Finger Sleeve

Melissa Rohlin

Ahead of the Lakers' bubble debut against the Clippers, LeBron James posted a photo of himself wearing a finger sleeve with Kobe Bryant's No. 24 jersey number. 

James said he's thought about Bryant everyday since he died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people. 

And the morning before his first game in 142 days, James made sure to pay homage to the 18-time All-Star, five-time NBA champion, two-time Finals MVP and one-time regular season MVP in 2008. 

"The Lakers franchise is not where it is today without Kobe’s presence," James said in a video conference call on Tuesday. "...Kobe’s presence, his legacy, is here everyday. You put on purple and gold Laker apparel, you think about basketball in general, even before I became a Laker, his legacy was cemented. And I had the opportunity to play with him not only in All-Star games, but with the Olympic team a couple times. So, if you’re a ball player, you like the game, you play the game, even if you don’t play the game [and] you’re just a fan, there's no way you can’t think about Kobe on a day-to-day basis."

When the NBA season resumes Thursday at Walt Disney World near Orlando, James will try to lead the Lakers to their first championship since 2010 -- when Bryant won his fifth and final title with the franchise. The Lakers, who are atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14, play the second-seeded Clippers (44-20), who are 5 1/2 games behind them, in their first of eight seeding games.  

James was devastated after Bryant's death and vowed to carry on his legacy. 

Hours before Bryant died, he called James to congratulate him for passing him for third on the NBA's all-time scoring list in a game against Philadelphia on Jan. 25. As the team flew home to Los Angeles the following morning, they found out about the crash.

James vowed to "put this s--- on my back and keep it going!!" over Instagram. He got a tattoo of a Black Mamba and Bryant's No. 8 and 24 jersey numbers on his thigh. He cried during the national anthem in his first game after Bryant's death. And he spoke in front of 19,000 people that night calling Bryant his brother. 

View this post on Instagram

I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! 😢😢😢😢💔. Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation💜💛 and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life❤️🙏🏾 #Gigi4Life❤️🙏🏾

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

In that speech, James promised to do everything he can to honor Bryant. 

"I want to continue, along with my teammates, to continue his legacy, not only for this year, but as long as we can play the game of basketball that we love because that’s what Kobe Bryant would want," James said Jan. 31. "So in the words of Kobe Bryant, 'Mamba Out.' But in the words of us, 'Not forgotten.' Live on, brother."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Charles Barkley: If Lakers Win Title, It Will Be Because Of Anthony Davis, Not LeBron James

Barkley called James, a three-time champion and four-time MVP, "an older guy."

Melissa Rohlin

Rob Pelinka Thinks The Lakers Have An Edge Inside The NBA Bubble

The Lakers' general manager believes the team's chemistry will give them an advantage in the bubble.

Jill Painter Lopez

by

Ct33

Frank Vogel Says Anthony Davis Looks Great With Protective Eye Glasses

Davis wore protective eye glasses in Wednesday's practice after being poked in the right eye in Saturday's scrimmage. He said he plans to play in the Lakers' bubble opener against the Clippers on Thursday.

Melissa Rohlin

Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Should Win MVP Award

The Hall of Famer said James is his choice because he “affects the game in so many different ways,” but added he wouldn’t be surprised if Giannis Antetokounmpo won.

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James Says He's Going To Need To Be Very Honest About His Body During Restart

During the hiatus, James said that having extended time off wouldn't be beneficial for his body. On Tuesday, he said his body is gearing back up.

Melissa Rohlin

by

Melissa Rohlin

Frank Vogel Says 'There Is Some Concern' That Anthony Davis Won't Play Thursday Against Clippers

Davis was poked in the right eye during Saturday's scrimmage. He didn't scrimmage Monday or practice Tuesday.

Melissa Rohlin

by

Ct33

LeBron James Has Imagined Breonna Taylor Was His Sister Or Mother

James said he's imagined he was inside Taylor's apartment on March 13 when she was shot by three Louisville police officers who were targeting two other people.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Jokingly Tells Anthony Davis To Leave Him Alone After He Messes With Him On Camera

James reposted a video on Instagram of Davis messing with him and wrote: "Leave me alone man!!!"

Melissa Rohlin

by

Ct33

Lakers Coach Frank Vogel Said Lakers Still Have A Ways To Go Before They're A Finished Product

Vogel said the Lakers will need the eight seeding games to get to where they want to be.

Melissa Rohlin

James Worthy Has A Suggestion For Anthony Davis: 'Get You Some Goggles'

The Hall of Famer suggested that Davis should wear goggles after he got poked in the right eye in Saturday’s scrimmage.

Jill Painter Lopez