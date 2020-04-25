AllLakers
News

LeBron James Posts Videos Of Him Working Out During COVID-19 Pandemic

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James posted multiple Instagram stories and videos of him working out during stay-at-home orders because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

In one video, he attached bands to a treadmill and alternated slapping them against the ground, and in another he did the same movement while kneeling on one knee. He also posted videos of him holding the two bands with both hands as he moved them back and forth, and of him lifting a heavy weight in one hand while doing sit-ups with one knee bent. 

James, 35, was having an MVP-caliber season before the NBA was suspended on March 11 to help slow the spread of the virus. In his 17th season in the league, he was averaging a league-leading 10.6 assists, 25.7 points and 7.9 rebounds a game. 

In a recent conference call, James said that he's working out four to five days a week and trying to do anything and everything to stay mentally and physically ready for the season to resume, when or if it does. 

The Lakers have been staying in close touch over their group text message chain and they've been doing some virtual workouts together. 

"Obviously we can't be together," James said. "We can't be on the court, practicing and things of that nature, but we can always think about the game. We can always work on our bodies, work on our minds throughout these times and just stay as sharp as we can for whenever this thing gets back going."

The Lakers were atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14 and hoping to compete for their first championship since 2010 before the hiatus. 

