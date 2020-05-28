LeBron James Praises Kid Singing Emotional Song 'I just want to live' After Death Of George Floyd

LeBron James posted a video of 12-year-old Keedron Bryant singing an emotional song "I just want to live" following the death of George Floyd.

"I LOVE YOU KID! I LOVE US! 😢🙏🏾💪🏾❤️✊🏾👑," James wrote on Instagram, adding the hashtags #StayWoke👁 #GodPleaseProtectUs.



Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old black man, was violently held down with a knee by white police officer Derek Chauvin for eight minutes in Minneapolis on Monday despite saying multiple times that he couldn't breathe. He later died at a nearby hospital.

An employee at a local market, Cup Foods, had called the cops after Floyd allegedly used a counterfeit $20 bill, according to the Associated Press. Floyd, a father of two daughters, was out of working and looking for a new job during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bryant, who is from Jacksonville, Florida, sang the following lyrics.

"I’m a young black man/doing all that I can/to stand/Oh, but when I look around/ and I see what’s being done to my kind/every day, I’m being hunted as prey/ My people don’t want no trouble/ We’ve had enough struggle/ I just want to live/ God, protect me/ I just want to live/ I just want to live."

Floyd's death has sparked nationwide outrage and widespread protests. Chauvin and three other police officers, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J. Alexander Kueng, were fired Tuesday and the FBI is conducting an investigation into the incident.

Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey said Wednesday that criminal charges should be filed against Chauvin.

“I’ve wrestled with, more than anything else over the last 36 hours, one fundamental question: Why is the man who killed George Floyd not in jail?” Frey said.

After a video of the incident was widely shared on the internet, James posted a photo on Instagram of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck next to a photo of Colin Kaepernick peacefully kneeling in protest of police brutality.

"Do you understand NOW!!??!!??" James wrote Tuesday. "Or is it still blurred to you?? 🤦🏾‍♂️ #StayWoke👁"

James also posted a photo of him wearing a T-shirt in 2014 that says "I Can't Breathe," which multiple NBA players donned after a grand jury decided not to indict New York police officer Daniel Pantaleo following the death of Eric Garner, an unarmed black man who was placed in a chokehold.