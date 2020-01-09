AllLakers
LeBron James probable, Avery Bradley questionable against Dallas Mavericks

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks because of flu-like symptoms. 

He had limited participation in Thursday's practice. 

James' illness has been lingering for a few days. He was questionable until tipoff of Tuesday's game against New York. He went on to finish with 31 points, five rebounds and five assists in the Lakers' 117-87 win. 

Avery Bradley left Thursday's practice with a fever. He is questionable against Dallas. Anthony Davis also remains questionable because of a gluteus maximus contusion that he sustained late in the third quarter of Tuesday's game. 

The Lakers (30-7) have a back-to-back against Dallas (23-14) on Friday and Oklahoma City (21-16) on Saturday. 

"I 100 percent feel like we have a marathon mindset with our group, and if there's reason for guys to be out, they'll be out," Lakers' coach Frank Vogel said at Thursday's practice. "If there's not, then they're in the lineup. But I do feel like we've taken that marathon approach, for sure."

