AllLakers
Top Stories
News

LeBron James Says He Won't Play If Fans Are Banned Because Of Coronavirus

Jill Painter Lopez

The NBA has reportedly considered playing games without fans because of the coronavirus health scare. 

If that happened, one of the league's biggest stars wouldn't play. 

“We play games without the fans? That’s impossible. I ain’t playing,” LeBron James said Friday after the Lakers' 113-103 win over Milwaukee. “If I show up to an arena and there are no fans in there, I ain’t playing.” 

The Lakers met with their team doctor on Saturday to learn how to prevent the spread of the virus. 

“Just educating our guys,” Lakers' coach Frank Vogel said Saturday. “We did have a meeting with our team doctor. It was common sense-type stuff. Wash your hands, avoid contact with others. But we did have the meeting to educate our guys.”

Asked about the coronavirus and what should be done concerning fans and games, Clippers coach Doc Rivers said he's not sure. 

“I don’t know what to do," Rivers said Sunday before the Clippers hosted the Lakers. "I’m not smart enough. I’m not educated enough to actually know what we should do. I am smart enough to know I should just listen. If they tell me not to show, I’m not showing. There’s a reason for that. There’s pretty smart people that are making that decision. If they tell us we can play, you have to have blind trust and faith and hopefully they get it right. That’s all you can say about it, really.” 

The coronavirus heath scare continues to cause changes in the sports world.

On Sunday, the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus and a confirmed new case in Riverside County. It was set to begin Monday. 

Italy's top soccer league, Serie A, is playing games without fans and they won’t be able to attend those games until April 3 at the earliest. 

The 2020 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Women’s World Championship was canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus heath scare. 

The Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA) issued a statement saying media members could not enter the clubhouse if they have traveled to a high-risk area in the previous 14 days. The release also said MLB is consulting other sports leagues about possible changes.

The NBA playoffs begin on April 18, which is more than one month away.  

James isn't the only NBA player who is against the possible idea of playing games without fans if the situation worsens. 

Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker also weighed in, telling reporters “that would be terrible” and that he would rather teams not play at all than in an empty arena. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LeBron James Leads Lakers To Their First Win Over Clippers This Season

After losing their last two games to the Clippers, the Lakers beat them at Staples Center on Sunday, 112-103

Melissa Rohlin

Frank Vogel On The Clippers: 'They Give A Lot Of People Trouble'

The Lakers play the Clippers on Sunday for the third time this season after losing their last two games to them

Melissa Rohlin

by

Ct33

Lakers Back In Playoffs For First Time Since 2013

LeBron James promised he would get the Lakers back in the postseason, and he helps do just that in win over Milwaukee

Jill Painter Lopez

by

Ct33

Frank Vogel on Dion Waiters: 'He’s Somebody That Can Help Us'

Frank Vogel discusses the signing of shooting guard Dion Waiters, a former first-round NBA draft pick who had a tumultuous season in Miami

Jill Painter Lopez

by

Ct33

LeBron James Makes MVP Argument in 113-103 Win Over Bucks

James outdueled Giannis Antetokounmpo to tie up their season series at Staples Center on Friday

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Says He's Motivated By Being The Best In The World, Not MVPs

At age 35, James leads the league in assists with 10.7 a game, while averaging 25.4 points and 7.8 rebounds.

Melissa Rohlin

by

Ct33

Lakers To Sign Dion Waiters

The Lakers are finalizing a deal to sign Waiters, who played in only three games this season for the Miami Heat

Melissa Rohlin

by

BallisLife

Derek Fisher, Robert Horry Chat Anthony Davis Trade Benefits

The Anthony Davis trade to the Lakers also was voted top moment of the year in recent L.A. Sports Awards.

Jill Painter Lopez

NBA Encouraging Fist Bumps With Coronavirus

Lakers coach Frank Vogel weighs in on health scare that the NBA has addressed

Jill Painter Lopez

by

BallisLife

LeBron James Praises Anthony Davis After 120-107 Win Over 76ers

The Lakers beat a Philadelphia 76ers team that was missing three starters on Tuesday, 120-107, behind strong performances from James and Anthony Davis

Melissa Rohlin