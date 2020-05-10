LeBron James Says Mother's Day Is His Favorite Day Of The Year

LeBron James said Mother's Day is very special to him.

"By far my fav day of the year!!" James tweeted Sunday. "Happy Mother’s Day Mama! Still to this day I don’t know how you did it but damn it you did and I’m so grateful and lucky to have you as my mother! My angel 👼🏾, my Guardian, my Protector, My Life!! Thank you, Thank you, Thank You!!! Enjoy your day mama!! Love you for Eva Eva for Eva Eva! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

James' mother, Gloria, had him when she was just 16 years old. They struggled to makes ends meet and moved 12 times when he was between the ages five and eight.

James went on to become one of the best players in NBA history. He's a three-time NBA champion and a four-time MVP.

He founded the I Promise School in 2018 to help at-risk youth in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. James has often said that he can relate to those children's struggles.

The 35-year-old Lakers superstar also wrote a post to honor his wife Savannah on Mother's Day. They met in high school and have three children together: Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri.

"Happy Mother’s Day Queen 👸🏽!!" James tweeted. "Thank you so much for the way you’ve Guided Nurtured and Loved our 3 headed monster!! Lol. Just want you to know that it never goes unnoticed! You’re truly a blessing in my life! Enjoy your day Queen! Love you eternally 11:11 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."