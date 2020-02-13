LeBron James' School Offers Inaugural Class Free Tuition At Kent State

The inaugural class at LeBron James' I Promise School will receive free four-year tuition at Kent State and one year of free room and meal plans.

The 193 juniors were told the news when they visited Kent State's campus. A video posted Wednesday by the LeBron James Family Foundation shows the kids clapping and cheering, as some of their parents cried.

The I Promise School, which was founded in 2018 to help at-risk students, also offers graduates free tuition to the University of Akron.

After the Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday in overtime, 120-116, James told reporters that he was proud to give students options that they otherwise wouldn't have had.

"We have so many options, and I just know that so many kids in my community just don't have many options," James said. "So for me to be able to be in a position where I can give these kids options to decide what they want to do with their future, it's probably the best thing I've ever done."

James' I Promise School provides its students with free uniforms and meals. The school also provides families in need with free transitional housing and GED and job placement services for parents.