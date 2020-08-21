SI.com
LeBron James Supports Goodyear After President Trump Calls For A Company Boycott Amid Anti-MAGA Photo

Melissa Rohlin

After the Lakers' 111-88 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, LeBron James was asked for his thoughts on President Donald Trump calling on his followers to boycott Goodyear Tires. 

Trump called for the ban after an employee leaked a screenshot from an alleged training video that said "Make America Great Again" attire was not allowed in the workplace. 

"Don't buy GOODYEAR TIRES - They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!)," Trump tweeted Wednesday.

This issue hits close to home for James, considering Goodyear is based in Akron, Ohio, where James was born and raised. The American company employs 3,300 people in Ohio, according to WKYC.

"I know my people of Akron and I know what Goodyear means to our city, so one thing about us we don’t bend and we don’t break for nobody," James said after Game 2 of the Lakers' first-round playoff series. "So we’re not worried about that. Not only has Goodyear been great for my city, for the history of my city, but the country and what they represented. 

"It’s an unbelievable brand, unbelievable history. We stand strong and always unite. Especially my city, we’ve always felt like we’ve been counted out being a small city and that’s what rally us even more and makes us even stronger. So shoutout, salute to all the workers, men and women, over the course of their history and to the city of Akron."

The screenshot, which was obtained by WIBW television station in Topeka, Kansas, shows Black Lives Matter and Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride messages are acceptable, while “MAGA Attire,” political slogans, All Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter are unacceptable. 

Goodyear released a statement on its website Wednesday clarifying its policy. 

"To be clear on our longstanding corporate policy, Goodyear has zero tolerance for any forms of harassment or discrimination," the statement said. "To enable a work environment free of those, we ask that associates refrain from workplace expressions in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party, as well as similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of racial justice and equity issues."

