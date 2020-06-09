LeBron James Tweets To Author Kimberly Jones: 'I’m Here For You’

Author Kimberly Jones made a passionate video about the history of racism in America that caught the attention of LeBron James.

James shared the video on Twitter and wrote: “🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣. Kimberly I’m here for you!!!! And more importantly I hear you and will make change for US!! I will not stop until I see it. 🙏🏾💪🏾✊🏾❤️👑 #BlackLivesMatter 🖤“

Jones made the video following the murder of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died after white police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes in Minnesota on May 25. Floyd’s murder led to protests, riots and looting across the country.

Jones said the reason behind the looting is more important than the act itself.

“People are like, ‘What did you gain? What did you get from the looting?’" Jones said. "I think as long as we’re focusing on the what, we’re not focusing on the why,” Jones said. “That’s my issue with that. As long as we’re focusing on what they’re doing, we’re not focusing on why they’re doing it.”

She explained that looting happens because of huge financial disparity caused by a history of oppression, which has led to a widespread feeling of hopelessness and desperation.

“Let’s ask ourselves why, in this country in 2020, the financial gap between poor blacks and the rest of the world is at such a distant that people feel like their only hope and only opportunity to get some of the things that we flaunt and flash in front of them all the time is to walk through a broken glass window and get it," Jones said.

“...We need to be questioning that why. Why are people that poor? Why are people that broke? Why are people that food insecure? That clothing insecure? They feel like their only shot, that they are shooting their shot, by walking through a broken glass window to get what they need.”

At the end of the nearly seven-minute video, Jones said, “They’re lucky what black people are looking for is equality and not revenge.”

Jones’ video has nearly five million views and has been shared by pop icon Madonna and political commentator and comedian Trevor Noah.

Tweeted Jones: “I'm in a surreal universe where my everyday rant has reached the world and is being shared by my IDOLS!”