AllLakers
Top Stories
News

LeBron James Tweets To Author Kimberly Jones: 'I’m Here For You’

Jill Painter Lopez

Author Kimberly Jones made a passionate video about the history of racism in America that caught the attention of LeBron James.

James shared the video on Twitter and wrote: “🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣. Kimberly I’m here for you!!!! And more importantly I hear you and will make change for US!! I will not stop until I see it. 🙏🏾💪🏾✊🏾❤️👑 #BlackLivesMatter 🖤“

Jones made the video following the murder of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died after white police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes in Minnesota on May 25. Floyd’s murder led to protests, riots and looting across the country.

Jones said the reason behind the looting is more important than the act itself. 

“People are like, ‘What did you gain? What did you get from the looting?’" Jones said. "I think as long as we’re focusing on the what, we’re not focusing on the why,” Jones said. “That’s my issue with that. As long as we’re focusing on what they’re doing, we’re not focusing on why they’re doing it.”

She explained that looting happens because of huge financial disparity caused by a history of oppression, which has led to a widespread feeling of hopelessness and desperation. 

“Let’s ask ourselves why, in this country in 2020, the financial gap between poor blacks and the rest of the world is at such a distant that people feel like their only hope and only opportunity to get some of the things that we flaunt and flash in front of them all the time is to walk through a broken glass window and get it," Jones said.

“...We need to be questioning that why. Why are people that poor? Why are people that broke? Why are people that food insecure? That clothing insecure? They feel like their only shot, that they are shooting their shot, by walking through a broken glass window to get what they need.”

At the end of the nearly seven-minute video, Jones said, “They’re lucky what black people are looking for is equality and not revenge.”

Jones’ video has nearly five million views and has been shared by pop icon Madonna and political commentator and comedian Trevor Noah.

Tweeted Jones: “I'm in a surreal universe where my everyday rant has reached the world and is being shared by my IDOLS!” 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Russell Westbrook And DeMar DeRozan Protest In Compton Against Police Brutality

Westbrook and DeRozan, both southern California natives, participated in a protest in Compton on Sunday.

Melissa Rohlin

Shaquille O'Neal To Saints: 'Don't Let The Media Divide You' As They Did With Him And Kobe Bryant

O'Neal and Bryant won three-straight championships together from 2000-2002, but their relationship was rocky and tumultuous.

Melissa Rohlin

James Worthy To Graduating Class Of 2020: 'Be Great Leaders In Our Country’

The Hall of Fame Laker is using his platform to encourage graduates to be leaders in this pivotal time in America.

Jill Painter Lopez

Shaquille O'Neal Talks To His Children 'All The Time' About How To Interact With Police Officers

O'Neal said he often tells his children to be compliant with police officers in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Melissa Rohlin

by

Ct33

Eight Years Ago, LeBron James Had 45 Points For Miami In Game 6 Of Eastern Conference Finals Against Boston

On June 7, 2012, James had a monster double-double for the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics. Miami won that series in seven games and James went on to win his first championship.

Jill Painter Lopez

by

Ct33

Jeanie Buss Praises Caron Butler’s Story For The Players' Tribune

The Lakers owner encouraged people to read Butler's story, calling it “powerful and personal.”

Jill Painter Lopez

James Worthy Discusses Why Resuming NBA Season Is Important To LeBron James

The 35-year-old LeBron James led the Lakers atop the Western Conference before the pandemic hit and Worthy believes James will be in great shape when the season resumes July 31.

Jill Painter Lopez

by

Ct33

LeBron James Comments On Video Of 75-Year-Old Man Pushed Over By Police

Said James: "Don’t matter what color your skin is if you’re not angry seeing this you’re part of the problem too!”

Melissa Rohlin

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Tells People To Make A Friend Who Doesn't Look Like Them

Abdul-Jabbar has been very vocal about ways to enact change following the killing of George Floyd by a white police officer on May 25.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Calls Out Laura Ingraham For Telling Him To 'Shut Up' While Defending Drew Brees

LeBron James called out Fox News’ Laura Ingraham for the hypocrisy of defending Drew Brees' right to speak out on political issues on her show Wednesday, two years after she told James to "shut up and dribble" after his comments on President Donald Trump.

Melissa Rohlin

by

Ct33