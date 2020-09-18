SI.com
LeBron James Weighs In On Lori Loughlin Serving Sentence At Prison Of Her Choice

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James was perplexed that actress Lori Loughlin will get to serve her two-month sentence for her involvement in a college admissions fraud scandal at a prison of her choice. 

"Of her what!!??? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣," James wrote on Instagram on Friday. "I’m laughing cause sometimes you have to just to stop from crying! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Don’t make no damn sense to me. We just want the same treatment if committed of same crime that’s all. Is that asking for to much??? Let me guess, it is huh. Yeah I know!! We’ll just keep pushing forward and not expecting the handouts! STRONG, BLACK & POWERFUL! 🙏🏾✊🏾👑."

According to the Los Angeles Times, Loughlin's request to serve her time at a medium-security federal correctional institution in Victorville, California, was approved by a judge.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters into USC as phony crew team recruits. 

Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison; Giannulli was sentenced to five months. 

James weighed in on what he deemed to be an example of white privilege and a double standard hours before the Lakers open their Western Conference Finals series against the Denver Nuggets on Friday. 

James, the runner-up for the MVP award this season, is trying to lead the Lakers to their first championship since 2010, when Kobe Bryant won his fifth and final title with the team. 

