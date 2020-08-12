AllLakers
LeBron James Weighs In On Suns Surprising Team With Pregame Intros From Their Family

Melissa Rohlin

NBA players who are a part of the 22-team restart in Orlando have been away from their families for over a month. The Phoenix Suns did something to ease the separation.

The Suns surprised the team with virtual pregame introductions from their family members. 

LeBron James, who has talked about how difficult it is for him to be away from his wife Savannah and their three children, was impressed by that idea. 

"That was AMAZING!!!!!!!!" James tweeted. "S/O the Suns for that. Damn I miss my family! #JamesGang"

Players won't be able to see their families until after the first round of the playoffs which begin Monday, meaning they'll be away from them for nearly two months. 

James said that's the longest stretch he's ever gone without seeing them. 

"It’s a huge sacrifice that we’re all making," James said after the Lakers' 116-108 win over the Utah Jazz on Aug. 3. "I miss the hell out of my family. My wife, my kids, my mother."

James, who normally turns off of his phone during the playoffs and disconnects from social media, says that's a luxury that he won't have this time around. 

"I have to continue to check in with my family every single day," he said.  

The Lakers (52-18) clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference for the first time since 2010. 

The Suns, who are the only team that's has gone undefeated in the bubble with a record of 7-0, are in a tight race for the eighth seed with the Memphis Grizzlies, Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs. 

