LeBron James Will Host A Virtual Graduation For The Class Of 2020

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James wanted to do something to special to honor the three million high school seniors across the nation who are missing their graduation ceremonies because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

James will host a virtual graduation for the 2020 class in collaboration with the LeBron James Family Foundation, the XQ Institute and the Entertainment Institute Foundation.

"It's been a hard few months for all of us, but I especially really feel for the senior class of 2020," James said Wednesday in a statement to ESPN. "The end of high school and graduation was one of the best memories of my life. It's not fair. Every graduating senior needs to know how much we feel for them, and hopefully this can help, even a little. This class is going to be special because they know in a real way how to persevere."

The one-hour special, "Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020," will air on May 16 at 5 p.m. PT on ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC. It will also be shown on many social media and streaming sites. 

According to ESPN, the special will include cameos from Malala Yousafzai, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014, and soccer star Megan Rapinoe. It will also feature musical acts Bad Bunny, the Jonas Brothers, Pharrell Williams and more.

James tweeted a promotion for the event Wednesday that included a photo of him as a high schooler alongside the words "Most likely to open a school." 

James, a three-time NBA champion and four-time MVP, founded the I Promise School in 2018 to help at-risk youth. 

