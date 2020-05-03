LeBron James Wins Generation Change Award At Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

LeBron James won the Generation Change Award at the virtual 2020 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday.

"It's an honor to be awarded the Generation Change Award," James said in a video. "It means a lot to not only myself, but to my family, to my fans, and also to my kids at my school back in Akron, Ohio. Thank you guys so much.

"...It's just not about me, it's about you guys as well. I'm so much appreciative. And I just want to say one thing; I hope everyone is staying safe throughout these difficult times. But it's an amazing time because we're all spending a lot of time at home with our families. There's nothing better than being with your family throughout difficult times. Everyone stay well, stay blessed, stay safe and stay healthy. We'll get back to what we know as normal very soon."

James has made a huge impact on many lives through his philanthropic work with the LeBron James Family Foundation, including founding the I Promise School in 2018 to help at-risk youth in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

James tweeted Sunday that he's going to display the award at his school.

"Once again thank you guys so much for this!" James tweeted. "This awards [sic] is headed to Akron inside the @IPROMISESchool. Dedicated to all my kids and kids all over the world needing any inspiration at this moment and in the future."

James, a three-time NBA champion and four-time MVP, also won Favorite Male Sports Star at the virtual award show, beating out Tom Brady, Cristiano Ronaldo, Patrick Mahomes, Shaun White and Stephen Curry.

James was having an MVP-caliber season before the NBA was suspended on March 11, averaging a league-leading 10.6 assists, 25.7 points and 7.9 rebounds a game in his 17th season in the league. He led the Lakers to the best record in the Western Conference at 49-14.