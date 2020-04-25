LeBron James' I Promise School Students Thank Him After Attending Symphony

The students at LeBron James' I Promise School wrote him thank-you letters after attending the Akron Symphony.

The field trip, which was before the COVID-19 pandemic, left a deep impression on many of the students who had never been to the symphony.

James founded the school in 2018 to help at-risk youth.

In one letter tweeted by the LeBron James Family Foundation, a student named Clifford wrote: “Thank you for letting me go to the Akron Symphony. I have never been to the Akron Symphony. It was good, in fact, much better than I thought it was going to be.”

Another student named Evangelina wrote: “Dear Mr. LeBron, Thank you for letting us have the opportunity to go to the wonderful symphony that I loved. You and your wife are so kind-hearted. I loved when Kaitlyn sang ‘Let it go.’ It made me so happy that the other people took so much effort for us. We gave you respect but also we loved it all.”

A 15-episode documentary series called "I Promise" showed the trials and tribulations of the inaugural year at the school and dived into some of the students' struggles and growth both at home and in the classroom.

While the school is closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, principal Brandi Davis recently posted a video message to help keep the kids motivated while they’re at home.

The school also tweeted that it is hiring a Spanish teacher and another music teacher.