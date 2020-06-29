AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Lil Wayne Pays Tribune To Kobe Bryant At The BET Awards

Melissa Rohlin

Lil Wayne paid tribute to Kobe Bryant by performing his 2009 song "Kobe Bryant" at the BET Awards on Sunday with a few updated lyrics. 

The award show was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Wayne performed the pre-recorded song with Bryant's No. 8 and No. 24 jersey numbers lit up behind him. Clips of Bryant playing basketball and speaking about his career were interspersed in the video, as well as Stephen A. Smith and others speaking about his greatness. 

Wayne wrote the song following Bryant's Game 6 performance in the 2009 Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets, in which he had 35 points and 10 assists in the Lakers' 119-92 win.

Bryant said in 2018 in an appearance on Alex Rodriguez and Big Cat's podcast "The Corp" that Lil Wayne called him after that game and told him he wanted to write the song. 

"He was like, 'I'm going to do a song. Is it Okay, can I do a song?'" Bryant said in 2018. "I was like, 'All right cool.' I just thought he was BS-ing or whatever. Before the Celtics series, he sends me the song and I was like, 'Oh, you were serious? Okay, that's awesome.'"

Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people. 

Wayne updated some of the lyrics in his song for Sunday's performance, shouting out Bryant's wife Vanessa and the Black Lives Matter movement. 

"My heart goes out to Vanessa and the whole Black Mamba family" Wayne added to the song. "...Rest in power/ Let's hope for peace/ Black lives matter, facts." 

Vanessa reposted the tribute on Instagram on Sunday, calling it beautiful. 

"#Mambamentality #Mamba and our #Mambacita ❤️❤️ @liltunechi 👏🏽👏🏽 #2 #24 #8 forever 💜💛#GiannaBryant @kobebryant “✌🏽fingers for THE Mambacita “❤️ #GigiBryant Beautiful Tribute “G-O-A-T like Kobe-B,” she wrote.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: The Lakers Are Finalizing A Deal With JR Smith

Smith has career averages of 12.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 15 seasons with New Orleans, Denver, New York and Cleveland.

Melissa Rohlin

by

Anuz Thapa

The Idea Behind LeBron James' Glitzy Announcement To Go To Miami In 2010 Came From A Fan

James announced that he was leaving Cleveland to play in Miami in 2010 in a television special called The Decision. The event turned him into a short-lived villain.

Melissa Rohlin

Kyle Kuzma Writes ‘No Surprises’ On Racist Video President Trump Retweeted

Kuzma wrote “around half our US presidents have been racist” after Trump retweeted a video in which a white man shouted “white power.”

Jill Painter Lopez

Jared Dudley Congratulates Former Teammate Vince Carter On Retirement

Dudley and Carter played together during the 2010-11 season in Phoenix and Dudley called it an honor to play alongside him.

Jill Painter Lopez

The Lakers Open Their Season Against The Clippers On July 30

The two top teams in the Western Conference will play on opening night when the NBA resumes July 30 in Florida.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Congratulates Liverpool On Their Premier League Title

James congratulated Liverpool after they snapped a 30-year Premier League title drought.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James’ Televised Decision To Leave Cleveland Will Be Featured In ESPN Documentary

The documentary “Backstory: The Decision” will air Sunday on ESPN at 6 p.m. PST.

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James Says The NFL Needs To Apologize To Colin Kaepernick

Kaepernick was exiled from the NFL after peacefully kneeling in protest during the national anthem.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James And Maverick Carter Raise $100 Million For New Media Company SpringHill

James and Carter have founded a new media company, SpringHill Co., to give a voice to creators and consumers who have been ignored.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James' Son Bronny Names Five Favorite NBA Players Besides His Father

Bronny's top five favorite players included James' teammate Anthony Davis.

Melissa Rohlin