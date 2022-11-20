Lakers News: Lonnie Walker IV Focusing On His Game, Not Trade Possibilities

Los Angeles Lakers starting shooting guard Lonnie Walker IV recently chatted with Anthony Irwin of Silver Screen and Roll on Irwin's podcast for a wide-ranging conversation, where they discussed his preparations for the 2022-23 season, how he feels about playing alongside two former NBA MVPs in LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, his new investment in defense, and more.

Irwin brought up the possibility that Walker, who has been enjoying a breakout season with Los Angeles, could be a candidate for a trade. Walker, earning $6.5 million this season, is one of the few actual assets on the Lakers' roster.

He is averaging 16.6 points per game on a .471/.350/.833 slash line. The 6'4" swingman out of the University of Miami is also chipping in 2.3 boards, 1.8 dimes, and a steal per game. He signed on with the Lakers after four seasons spent with the San Antonio Spurs.

Would Lakers team president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka really look to offload their third-best scorer (behind James and Anthony Davis)? Would it be as part of a bigger Russell Westbrook deal, to entice a franchise to send the Lakers solid role players without perhaps surrendering both of the team's two movable future first-round draft picks (in 2027 and 2029), or would Walker be moved in a fire sale for a future draft pick himself should the season continue to go south?

Time will tell.

For his part, Walker is trying to focus on his present with the Lakers, as he told Irwin: