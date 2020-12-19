The need for speed: Explosive Dennis Schröder sets pace for Lakers

The Speeding Bullet.

Dennis the Menace.

The regular season hasn’t even started yet and Los Angeles Lakers new addition point guard Dennis Schröder already has two nicknames.

LeBron James dubbed him “Dennis the Menace” because of Schröder’s pesky defense. And Lakers head coach Frank Vogel tagged Schroder the “speeding bullet” because of his ability to play at a breakneck pace up and down the court.

“That’s a huge part of this year’s plan, to have Dennis out there with LeBron, alleviating some of the pressure,” Vogel said. “But it’s also his ability to play off the ball, that’s what we love about him. They’re gong to see heavy, heavy minutes together throughout this year.”

Through exhibition play, Schröder has had an opportunity to play with James and demonstrate some of those unique skills that he brings to the Lakers.

Schröder’s averaged 8.5 points, four rebounds and two assists a contest in 24 minutes a night in two preseason games. He’s started at point guard in both games he played, something Schröder said he wanted to do this season.

“We’re just trying to figure stuff out, how we’re playing on the offensive end and on the defensive end,” Schröder said. “We’re trying to get a feel for each other – on the offensive end with what they like to do, going to the basket if they want to cut or not.

“Getting a feel on the pick and roll with me and (AD) Anthony Davis. We’re going to get better at it.”

However, Schröder will not play Friday night against the Phoenix Suns because a mild left ankle sprain he suffered against the Suns on Wednesday.

Instead, Alex Caruso (hip) is expected to return to floor and come off the bench, but his minutes will be limited. Vogel said Alfonzo McKinnie also could get his first playing time tonight, although he has not had a full practice with the team.

The projected starting lineup tonight is LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Marc Gasol, Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Vogel has said he has not made a final determination of who the starting five will be for the start of the regular season next Tuesday against the Los Angeles Clippers. James and Davis are expected to play into the third quarter against Phoenix, with the regular season starting Tuesday.

“It’s just being active,” Schröder said, when asked about how he feels about meshing with the starters defensively. “I try to bring the ball when I’m off the 3-point line and bring him inside, that’s what we’re really focusing on because we’ve got LeBron and AD down there who can create really tough shots.

“So, basically I just try to be aggressive and don’t give them open looks, that everything I’ve been doing basically, and try to pickup full court sometimes and try to get the energy going.”