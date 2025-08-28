Luka Doncic Gets Surprise Lakers Visitors in Poland Ahead of EuroBasket
Luka Doncic has had a busy summer.
The star Los Angeles Lakers guard inked a three-year extension worth $165 million. In the process, Doncic has become the new face of the franchise, moving into the eventual LeBron James-less future.
He's also currently in Europe as the leader of the Slovenian National Team. Doncic and his teammates are about to start EuroBasket pool play Thursday versus host nation Poland. 24 European squads are participating in the tournament, with Slovenia being a sneaky dark horse to potentially win it all.
Dan Woike of The Athletic headed across the pond to Europe to cover Doncic and the Slovenian National Team ahead of the team's upcoming schedule. While there, he ran into the likes of Jeanie Buss, Rob Pelinka, Kurt Rambis, Linda Rambis, and Dr. Leroy Sims (employed by the team as the director of player personnel and health).
The contingent coming from LA was there to fully support Doncic and his team. When speaking with Pelinka, it's very apparent that those in Los Angeles care a whole lot about their new franchise player.
“We just wanted to make a statement to Luka that we support what he does for his country. That’s really important to the Lakers when we have a player that’s the face of our franchise, just to show that support for him. And it’s just great to see him with his teammates, interacting, having fun. As you said, he is in great shape, really committed to working hard this summer, and to be able to watch that in person was worth flying over the ocean to come be with him.”
This speaks volumes to the support and respect Doncic has from the front office and those within the Lakers' framework. Often lauded as a franchise that takes care of its superstar players, Los Angeles certainly seems to be illustrating that point here.
Doncic was also incredibly touched by the gesture shown by those who made the trip from Los Angeles.
“It means a lot,” he said. “It’s a long flight. I think it’s like 11, 12 hours, so it means a lot for them just to be here to support me.”
