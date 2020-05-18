AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Magic Johnson And Stephen A. Smith Will Host A Follow-Up Special For 'The Last Dance'

Melissa Rohlin

Magic Johnson and Stephen A. Smith will co-host a follow-up special discussing "The Last Dance" on Tuesday at 5 p.m. PST on ABC. 

The show, "After the Dance With Stephen A. Smith: A SportsCenter Special," will give viewers even more insight into the wildly popular 10-part documentary series, which averaged 5.6 million viewers through its first eight episodes. 

The documentary revealed a lot of intimate moments that Jordan and Johnson shared, such as when Jordan hugged Johnson in the hallway after winning his first NBA championship against the Lakers in 1991. 

“When they beat us, we met in between both locker rooms and he just put his arms [out] and just started crying,” Johnson said in the documentary. “He was so happy that he had won, that he had busted through. That was a special moment for him and myself.”

That marked Johnson's last appearance in The Finals and the conclusion of the Showtime era. The Bulls went on to win six championships in eight seasons. 

The documentary also showed the intense competition that Jordan and Johnson shared on the 1992 Dream Team. 

During one scrimmage in Monte Carlo in which Johnson and Jordan were on opposing teams, Johnson said, "If you don’t turn into Air Jordan, we’re going to blow you out."

Jordan responded with a scoring frenzy, taking the lead over Johnson's team. The scrimmage was so heated and intense that Johnson threw the ball into the stands after a foul call. 

After that practice, the players were silent on their bus ride back to the hotel until Johnson turned to Charles Barkley and joked that they shouldn't have "pissed the man off." Everyone started laughing. 

Jordan and Johnson also shared some epic card battles off the court during those Olympic Games, with Johnson joking that Jordan wanted to crush him.  

But they also shared a deep mutual respect. 

“To me, the best point guard of all-time is Magic Johnson," Jordan said in the documentary. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Phil Jackson’s Last Season With Bulls Set Stage For Championship Runs With Lakers

The Hall of Fame coach declined Jerry Reinsdorf’s offer to return for another season with the Bulls after guiding them to a second three-peat.

Jill Painter Lopez

Beloved Audio Technician Matt Yerke Remembered For Work Ethic, Disposition

The Southern California native who worked behind the scenes on Lakers broadcasts recently died at the age of 44.

Jill Painter Lopez

Former President Barack Obama Delivers Inspiring Commencement Speech

Obama spoke Saturday during "Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020," a special to honor seniors who weren't able to attend their ceremonies because of COVID-19.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Congratulates I Promise School Mom Who Earned Her GED

A mother of a student from the I Promise School earned her GED through the school's continuing education program for parents.

Jill Painter Lopez

by

lagunabarb

LeBron James To Class Of 2020: 'You're All Kings And Queens'

James was an executive producer for "Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020," an hour-long special honoring the class of 2020.

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers Practice Facility Opens For Individual Workouts On Saturday

The Lakers were atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14 before NBA commissioner Adam Silver suspended the season on March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Melissa Rohlin

Dwight Howard Struggling To Cope With The Death Of Son's Mother

The mother of Howard's six-year-old son died about six weeks ago during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Melissa Rohlin

Alex Caruso Auctions Off Lakers Tickets For 'All In Challenge'

The reserve guard is participating in the 'All In Challenge,' auctioning Lakers tickets and the opportunity to design a T-shirt with him as part of his “Carushow” apparel line.

Jill Painter Lopez

Jeremy Lin Says Kobe Bryant Came To Practice To Say Bye To 'Bums' Who Were Getting Traded

Lin recalled a hilarious Bryant story on Danny Green's podcast 'Inside The Green Room.'

Melissa Rohlin

Dwight Howard Says He still Can't Believe He's Playing With LeBron James

Howard and James have been playing against each other since they were teenagers.

Melissa Rohlin