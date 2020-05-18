Magic Johnson And Stephen A. Smith Will Host A Follow-Up Special For 'The Last Dance'

Magic Johnson and Stephen A. Smith will co-host a follow-up special discussing "The Last Dance" on Tuesday at 5 p.m. PST on ABC.

The show, "After the Dance With Stephen A. Smith: A SportsCenter Special," will give viewers even more insight into the wildly popular 10-part documentary series, which averaged 5.6 million viewers through its first eight episodes.

The documentary revealed a lot of intimate moments that Jordan and Johnson shared, such as when Jordan hugged Johnson in the hallway after winning his first NBA championship against the Lakers in 1991.

“When they beat us, we met in between both locker rooms and he just put his arms [out] and just started crying,” Johnson said in the documentary. “He was so happy that he had won, that he had busted through. That was a special moment for him and myself.”

That marked Johnson's last appearance in The Finals and the conclusion of the Showtime era. The Bulls went on to win six championships in eight seasons.

The documentary also showed the intense competition that Jordan and Johnson shared on the 1992 Dream Team.

During one scrimmage in Monte Carlo in which Johnson and Jordan were on opposing teams, Johnson said, "If you don’t turn into Air Jordan, we’re going to blow you out."

Jordan responded with a scoring frenzy, taking the lead over Johnson's team. The scrimmage was so heated and intense that Johnson threw the ball into the stands after a foul call.

After that practice, the players were silent on their bus ride back to the hotel until Johnson turned to Charles Barkley and joked that they shouldn't have "pissed the man off." Everyone started laughing.

Jordan and Johnson also shared some epic card battles off the court during those Olympic Games, with Johnson joking that Jordan wanted to crush him.

But they also shared a deep mutual respect.

“To me, the best point guard of all-time is Magic Johnson," Jordan said in the documentary.