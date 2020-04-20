AllLakers
Magic Johnson Calls Michael Jordan One Of The Greatest Entertainers Of All Time

Melissa Rohlin

Magic Johnson is known for captivating audiences. 

He was Mr. Showtime, flashing his charismatic smile as he dished out no-look passes and led the Lakers to five NBA championships. 

Johnson, one of the greatest entertainers of all time, named his top three entertainers Sunday after the premier of 'The Last Dance,' a 10-part documentary series on the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls.

"For me? Michael Jordan, Michael Jackson, and Beyoncé are the three greatest entertainers of my lifetime; and you could probably throw Muhammad Ali in there," Johnson tweeted. 

Jordan won six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls over eight seasons and is widely considered to be the greatest basketball player of all time.

There were so many game-winning shots. So many images of him soaring through the air. So many times he seemingly flew. So many great quotes.  

Johnson said he's glad the younger generation is being exposed to Jordan's greatness through ESPN's documentary series. 

The documentary series was scheduled to be released in June, but Lakers superstar LeBron James advocated for it to be released sooner in an appearance on the Road Trippin' Podcast at the end of March. He argued that with sports paused because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the series would be very widely watched. A few days later, ESPN announced that they would air the series in April.  

“If they release that thing right now? The views on it? Listen, if I’m Michael Jordan, I’m going in there and I’m making a conference call and I’m like, ‘OK, what’s the reason that we’re going to hold onto it until June now?'" James said in late March. 

Many athletes were glued in front of their televisions Sunday watching the highly anticipated documentary. 

Lakers backup guard Alex Caruso weighed in on Twitter with some of his thoughts. 

