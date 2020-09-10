Magic Johnson Congratulates LeBron James On Becoming Player With Most Playoff Wins
Melissa Rohlin
Magic Johnson congratulated LeBron James on Wednesday for becoming the player with the most wins in NBA history.
James won his 162nd game on Tuesday, leading the Lakers to a 112-102 victory over the Houston Rockets in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.
"Congratulations to LeBron James for becoming the all-time leader for NBA playoff wins!!" Johnson tweeted Wednesday.
Johnson, a five-time NBA champion over his 13-season career with the Lakers, also gave the franchise a nod.
"Laker Nation, how awesome is it that Lakers are #1 and #2 in all-time playoff wins, LeBron James and Derek Fisher!" Johnson wrote.
James had 36 points in 37 minutes Tuesday, leading the Lakers to their second-straight win over the Rockets. They have a 2-1 lead in the series.
Game 3 is Thursday at 4 p.m. PST.