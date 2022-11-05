Skip to main content

Lakers News: Magic Johnson's Off-Court Business Acumen Paved The Way For This NFL MVP's Savvy Plays Beyond The Gridiron

The Lakers Hall of Famer continues to influence new generations of young sports stars.

Legendary Los Angeles Lakers point guard Magic Johnson, who has frequently found himself compared to one of the elite passers in his sport, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes -- the 2018 NFL MVP and 2019 Super Bowl MVP -- is being connected to the current Pro Bowler once again.

Recently, Shlomo Sprung of Boardroom reported that Mahomes has now become the second-biggest shareholder in Texas's American State Bank, investing to such an extent that the bank will be able to begin building out its digital presence in earnest. 

Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson of Bally Sports instantly noted the similarities between the business acumen of Mahomes and Johnson, both of whom made concerted early efforts to broaden their investment portfolios beyond strictly the arenas of sports. Their business savvy serves as another fun parallel between these two all-timers.

Still just 26, Mahomes is already a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro selection, in addition to his aforementioned MVP accolades. Beyond his 2019 Super Bowl title, Mahomes also appeared in the 2021 Super Bowl.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Like Johnson, Mahomes holds ownership stakes in MLB teams (the Dodgers in Magic's case, the Kansas City Royal for Mahomes), Major League Soccer clubs (Sporting Kansas City for Mahomes, the Los Angeles Football Club for Johnson), and food and beverage franchises (Whataburger for Mahomes, Starbucks and PepsiCo for Johnson), largely based out of their adoptive home markets.

Mahomes can afford to spread his money around a bit. In 2020, he inked a 10-year salary extension to remain in Kansas City, worth anywhere from $477-$503 million, depending on bonuses.

Johnson was a 12-time All-Star with your Lakers. He appeared in 10 NBA Finals, winning five for L.A., and was named Finals MVP in three of those contests. He was also the league's MVP three times, though only one of those awards wound up being doled out during a title-winning season. The 6'9" point guard was also a 10-time All-NBA honoree (he had nine First Team appearances and one Second Team appearance).

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

scotty pippen jr 10-6-22
News

Lakers News: Where To Watch This Year's South Bay Lakers Games

By Alex Kirschenbaum
USATSI_16203212_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Projecting How L.A.’s Point Guard Rotation Will Shake Out When Dennis Schröder Returns

By Ryan Menzie
lauri markkanen anthony davis
News

Lakers News: Good Vibes Come Screeching To A Halt As Jazz Beat Lakers, 130-116

By Alex Kirschenbaum
russell westbrook mike conley 2021
News

Lakers News: Prop Bets And Over/Unders As L.A. Strives For Third Straight Win

By Alex Kirschenbaum
USATSI_19349295_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Why L.A. May Be Better Than Its Record

By Ryan Menzie
adam silver 2022
News

Lakers News: Adam Silver’s Thoughts On Adding A Las Vegas Team, As Requested By Prospective Owner LeBron James

By Alex Kirschenbaum
russell westbrook 11-2-22
News

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Focused On Maximizing Two-Way Play

By Alex Kirschenbaum
lauri markkanen mike conley 10-2022
News

Lakers: Top 5 Trade Prospects On The Jazz

By Alex Kirschenbaum