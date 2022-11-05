Lakers News: Magic Johnson's Off-Court Business Acumen Paved The Way For This NFL MVP's Savvy Plays Beyond The Gridiron

Legendary Los Angeles Lakers point guard Magic Johnson, who has frequently found himself compared to one of the elite passers in his sport, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes -- the 2018 NFL MVP and 2019 Super Bowl MVP -- is being connected to the current Pro Bowler once again.

Recently, Shlomo Sprung of Boardroom reported that Mahomes has now become the second-biggest shareholder in Texas's American State Bank, investing to such an extent that the bank will be able to begin building out its digital presence in earnest.

Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson of Bally Sports instantly noted the similarities between the business acumen of Mahomes and Johnson, both of whom made concerted early efforts to broaden their investment portfolios beyond strictly the arenas of sports. Their business savvy serves as another fun parallel between these two all-timers.

Still just 26, Mahomes is already a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro selection, in addition to his aforementioned MVP accolades. Beyond his 2019 Super Bowl title, Mahomes also appeared in the 2021 Super Bowl.

Like Johnson, Mahomes holds ownership stakes in MLB teams (the Dodgers in Magic's case, the Kansas City Royal for Mahomes), Major League Soccer clubs (Sporting Kansas City for Mahomes, the Los Angeles Football Club for Johnson), and food and beverage franchises (Whataburger for Mahomes, Starbucks and PepsiCo for Johnson), largely based out of their adoptive home markets.

Mahomes can afford to spread his money around a bit. In 2020, he inked a 10-year salary extension to remain in Kansas City, worth anywhere from $477-$503 million, depending on bonuses.

Johnson was a 12-time All-Star with your Lakers. He appeared in 10 NBA Finals, winning five for L.A., and was named Finals MVP in three of those contests. He was also the league's MVP three times, though only one of those awards wound up being doled out during a title-winning season. The 6'9" point guard was also a 10-time All-NBA honoree (he had nine First Team appearances and one Second Team appearance).