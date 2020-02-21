AllLakers
Markieff Morris Reportedly Plans On Signing With The Lakers

Melissa Rohlin

The Detroit Pistons reached a buyout agreement with forward Markieff Morris on Friday, and Morris reportedly plans to sign with the Lakers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Through 44 games with the Pistons this season, Morris has averaged 11 points on 45 percent shooting, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 22.5 minutes. 

The Lakers have a 15-player roster and would have to waive a player to sign Morris. 

Morris, 30, is 6-foot-8 and would help spread the floor for the Lakers and give them some size on the perimeter. 

He signed a two-year contract with Detroit in July for $3.2 million this season that included a $3.36 million player option for next season. 

Morris' twin brother, Marcus, plays for the Clippers. 

"That's my brother, man," Marcus Morris told reporters, according to a video by ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. "If he goes to L.A., then s***, I'm going to be in Staples Center all the time. To you all it might be weird that I'm going to all these games, but that's what probably would happen. We'd probably get a house together." 

