Some of the greatest players in the history of your Los Angeles Lakers got together for a Maui blowout, and apparently the fun didn't stop after they hit the hardwood.

As we reported earlier, several players and personnel from the Lakers' "Showtime" era, now in their 50s-70s, convened on the Hawaiian island for a practice walk-through, some golf, and probably lots and lots of reminiscing.

Head coach Pat Riley, now the Miami Heat's team president, led the proceedings. Players from throughout the team's 1979-90 run were in attendance. I've seen no evidence of 1990-91 additions (i.e. players after Riley stepped down) like Vlade Divac in any pictures.

Hall of Famers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson and James Worthy were joined by role players like Byron Scott, Michael Cooper, A.C. Green, Mychal Thompson, Spencer Haywood, Bob McAdoo, Kurt Rambis, and others. Longtime personal trainer Gary Vitti also joined in the fun. From the photos and video we've seen thus far, everyone's significant other also attended.

It appears the group wrapped up their long Maui sojourn this past weekend, per Magic Johnson:

Thankfully, even more footage from the adventure has arrived, this time capturing what looks like a banquet hall dance rave-up.

Here's Magic Johnson leading a group singalong of Frankie Beverly's classic ear worm "Joy & Pain":

In this video, Magic and Riley appear especially stoked as everyone sings along to 10-minute, two-part funk opus "Doing It To Death" by The J.B.'s featuring James Brown:

Presumably, this is more or less how the Lakers celebrated each other in their '80s halcyon days. It's nice to see that now, so many decades later, they care enough about each other and their achievements together to have made this special trip.