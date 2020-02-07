Memorial For Kobe Bryant To Be Held At Staples Center On Feb. 24

There will be a memorial for Kobe Bryant at Staples Center on Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. No other details have been released at this time.

Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people on Jan. 26.

The date of the memorial is symbolic because Gianna wore a No. 2 jersey, and Bryant wore No. 24.

Vanessa Bryant posted about the memorial on Instagram.

Bryant was a five-time NBA champion, two time Finals MVP and a one-time regular season MVP in 2008. He spent all 20 seasons of his career with the Lakers.

Gianna, an eighth grader, was following in her father's footsteps and wanted to play in the WNBA.

They were killed as they were headed to the Mamba Sports Academy, where Bryant was going to coach Gianna in a basketball game.

Gianna's No. 2 jersey was retired at Harbor Day School in Corona Del Mar on Wednesday.

People around the world were grief-stricken after hearing of Bryant's death. A makeshift memorial immediately formed outside of Staples Center, with thousands of fans bringing flowers, basketballs, jerseys and stuffed animals to honor Bryant and the other victims of the crash.

Bryant was a devoted father to his four daughters and relished getting to spend more time with his family after retiring in 2016.

In an Instagram post on Jan. 29, Vanessa posted a photo of her and Bryant and their girls, writing, "There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon.

"I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever."