Memorial For Kobe Bryant Outside Of Staples Center Taken Down

Melissa Rohlin

The memorial for Kobe Bryant outside of Staples Center was taken down Monday. It was massive with thousands of fans leaving various items, including photos, basketballs, flowers, jerseys and stuffed toys. 

Vanessa Bryant requested to keep some of the items. The perishable items, such as flowers, will be composted and spread around the arena and L.A. Live. 

Bryant died Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people.  

Immediately after his death, fans came to Staples Center to mourn Bryant and the other victims of the crash. The memorial grew over the week, with fans from all over the world continuously packing the area to pay their respects. 

Bryant, who played for the Lakers his entire 20-season career, was a five-time NBA champion, 18-time All-Star, two-time Finals MVP and one-time MVP in 2008. 

