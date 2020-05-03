AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Natalia Bryant Honors Gianna On Her Birthday: 'I Miss Your Smile Everyday'

Melissa Rohlin

Natalia Bryant honored her sister Gianna on what would've been her 14th birthday on Friday. 

Natalia posted a photo of her and Gianna hugging, and wrote in an Instagram post: "Happy 14th Birthday Gigi! ❤️ I miss your smile everyday but I know you’re always smiling down on us from heaven with daddy. I LOVE YOU. 👼"

Vanessa Bryant commented on the post, writing, "My babies. I love you girls so much😘❤️."

Gianna died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 along with her father Kobe Bryant and seven other people as they were headed to the Mamba Sports Academy, where Kobe was going to coach Gianna in a youth basketball game. 

Vanessa also wrote a message to her daughter on her birthday. 

"Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna," Vanessa wrote on Instagram on Friday. "Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!! ❤️🎉🎂🎉❤️"

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LeBron James Wins Generation Change Award At Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

The Lakers superstar was honored with two awards during the virtual show.

Melissa Rohlin

Nick Young And JaVale McGee Nearly Get Into A Car Crash

Young was about to scream at the other driver when he realized it was Lakers center JaVale McGee.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James, Kim Kardashian and More Honor Gianna Bryant On Her Birthday

Gianna Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, would've turned 14 on Friday.

Melissa Rohlin

A New Variety Of Pink Roses Was Named After Vanessa Bryant's Daughter Gianna

The first-of-its-kind roses were delivered to Vanessa Bryant on what would’ve been Gianna’s 14th birthday on Friday.

Jill Painter Lopez

Kanye West Calls Kobe Bryant 'the basketball version of me'

West opened up about his relationship with Bryant in an interview with GQ.

Jill Painter Lopez

Pau Gasol Says Kobe Bryant Would've Ran Through His Grandmother To Win Gold In 2008

Gasol talked about Bryant's competitiveness during the 2008 Olympic Games on an episode of the 'Inside the Green Room' podcast.

Melissa Rohlin

Vanessa Bryant On What Would've Been Gianna's 14th Birthday: 'You Are Part Of My Soul'

Vanessa wrote a heartfelt message on Instagram on what would've been Gianna's 14th birthday.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Will Host A Virtual Graduation For The Class Of 2020

James is doing something special to honor high school seniors who will miss out on their 2020 graduation because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Says Reports About Execs And Agents Wanting To Cancel Season Are 'Not True'

James tweeted that 'nobody should be canceling anything.'

Melissa Rohlin

Here Are The Five NBA Players Whose 2019-2020 Salaries Top LeBron James’

Stephen Curry, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, John Wall and James Harden all have higher salaries this season than James.

Jill Painter Lopez