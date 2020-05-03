Natalia Bryant Honors Gianna On Her Birthday: 'I Miss Your Smile Everyday'

Natalia Bryant honored her sister Gianna on what would've been her 14th birthday on Friday.

Natalia posted a photo of her and Gianna hugging, and wrote in an Instagram post: "Happy 14th Birthday Gigi! ❤️ I miss your smile everyday but I know you’re always smiling down on us from heaven with daddy. I LOVE YOU. 👼"

Vanessa Bryant commented on the post, writing, "My babies. I love you girls so much😘❤️."

Gianna died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 along with her father Kobe Bryant and seven other people as they were headed to the Mamba Sports Academy, where Kobe was going to coach Gianna in a youth basketball game.

Vanessa also wrote a message to her daughter on her birthday.

"Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna," Vanessa wrote on Instagram on Friday. "Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!! ❤️🎉🎂🎉❤️"