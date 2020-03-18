AllLakers
NBA And Turner Sports Announce League Pass Is Free Through April 22

Melissa Rohlin

The NBA and Turner Sports announced Wednesday that they will make League Pass available to fans for free through April 22. 

Fans will be able to watch games from the 2019-2020 season as well as "an expansive archive of classic games and content," according to the league's announcement. 

The NBA suspended the season March 11 after Utah's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, six other NBA players have tested positive for the virus. 

People are being told to stay home as much as possible to help stop the spread of the pandemic. Now, they'll be able to watch NBA games for entertainment.

Fans can redeem the offer by signing into their NBA account through NBA.com or the NBA App on the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android Mobile and tablet devices, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Xbox One, Playstation 4 and other supported devices. 

