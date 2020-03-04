NBA Encouraging Fist Bumps With Coronavirus

The coronavirus is affecting everyone in different ways, especially in the NBA. Players are known to shake hands and do high-fives with fans and employees in arenas across the country. The NBA is now encouraging players to use fist bumps, instead, according to a memo the league sent teams, first reported by ESPN.

There are thousands of deaths worldwide attributed to the coronavirus and according to a CNN report, there are 33 reported cases in California, some of which are from L.A. County. Many are taking precautions because of the virus, which includes washing your hands for 20 seconds and not touching your face.

“I have not addressed it,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “I'm not aware that we've addressed it as an organization to our people. I think everybody has a common sense of what's being reported and what's out there. We all have to be cautious. The league office has sent us a memo and we have to be cautious about any symptoms and just doing all the normal things you do from a preventative standpoint."

The NBA also encouraged players to not touch pens, jerseys or other things given to them to sign by fans.

Portland Trailblazers star C.J. McCollum was one of the first players to publicly say he would no longer be signing autographs for fans for the immediate future.

He posted on Twitter: “Make sure y’all washing y’all hands with soap for 20 or more seconds & covering ya (sic) mouths when you cough. I am officially taking a break from signing autographs until further notice.”