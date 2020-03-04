AllLakers
Top Stories
News

NBA Encouraging Fist Bumps With Coronavirus

Jill Painter Lopez

The coronavirus is affecting everyone in different ways, especially in the NBA. Players are known to shake hands and do high-fives with fans and employees in arenas across the country. The NBA is now encouraging players to use fist bumps, instead, according to a memo the league sent teams, first reported by ESPN.

There are thousands of deaths worldwide attributed to the coronavirus and according to a CNN report, there are 33 reported cases in California, some of which are from L.A. County. Many are taking precautions because of the virus, which includes washing your hands for 20 seconds and not touching your face.

“I have not addressed it,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “I'm not aware that we've addressed it as an organization to our people. I think everybody has a common sense of what's being reported and what's out there. We all have to be cautious. The league office has sent us a memo and we have to be cautious about any symptoms and just doing all the normal things you do from a preventative standpoint."

The NBA also encouraged players to not touch pens, jerseys or other things given to them to sign by fans.

Portland Trailblazers star C.J. McCollum was one of the first players to publicly say he would no longer be signing autographs for fans for the immediate future.

He posted on Twitter: “Make sure y’all washing y’all hands with soap for 20 or more seconds & covering ya (sic) mouths when you cough. I am officially taking a break from signing autographs until further notice.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LeBron James Practices Deep Three-Pointers So His Game Has No Holes

James made a 36-foot three-pointer in the Lakers' 120-107 win over Philadelphia on Tuesday

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Praises Anthony Davis After 120-107 Win Over 76ers

The Lakers beat a Philadelphia 76ers team that was missing three starters on Tuesday, 120-107, behind strong performances from James and Anthony Davis

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers Can Continue Hot Streak With Anticipated Homestand

The Lakers play their next six games at Staples Center

Jill Painter Lopez

by

Ct33

LeBron James And NBA Stars Showing Emotions Has A Big Impact

After Kobe Bryant's death, the most successful and powerful athletes in America showed their raw emotions to huge television audiences, marking a sharp break from the stereotype that men -- and especially macho athletes -- aren't supposed to cry.

Melissa Rohlin

by

Ct33

New Orleans Pelicans' Lonzo Ball Is Leaving Creative Artists Agency

Ball, who played with the Lakers from 2017-2019, signed with Creative Artists Agency last April after mutually parting ways with former agent Harrison Gaines.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Laughs At How Rookies Are Closer In Age To His Sons Than Him

After the Lakers lost to Memphis on Saturday, James told a funny story about his age gap with some of the league's rookies

Melissa Rohlin

by

Ct33

Report: Lakers Will Work Out Dion Waiters On Monday

Waiters is averaging 13.2 points and 2.7 assists per game in his eight-year NBA career

Jill Painter Lopez

by

Ct33

Vanessa Bryant 'Absolutely Devastated' By Allegations That Deputies Shared Crash Photos

Vanessa requested that the area of Kobe's crash be designated a no-fly zone and protected from photographers

Melissa Rohlin

Four Takeaways From The Lakers' 122-114 Win Over New Orleans

The Lakers closed their three-game road trip with a win, improving to a record of 46-13, 25-6 on the road

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers Waive Guard Troy Daniels

Daniels was seldomly used, averaging 4.2 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.3 assists in 11.1 minutes over 41 games for the Lakers this season.

Melissa Rohlin